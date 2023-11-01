Kenny G is Coming to the Chumash Casino

Instrumentalist and producer Kenny G will make a stop at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on Friday, November 3, as part of a North American tour.

Kenneth Gorelick, soon to become known as “Kenny G,” began his solo career in 1982, with his self-titled smooth jazz album making it on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. He was always enthralled with the saxophone, and it peaked his interest originally at age 10. His single, “Forever in Love,” earned him a Grammy in 1992 for Best Instrumental Composition. His fanbase and music grew with the years, as he has reached No. 1 on Billboard charts handfuls of times. His accolades include more than ten No 1. Billboard Jazz albums, and he has collaborated with different artists like Robin Thicke and Kanye West.

Kenny G is set to release his 20th studio album, Innocence, in December. His recent solo work has been focused on classic standards of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and that instrumental smooth jazz is what he is expected to focus on in his upcoming album.

Kenny G will appear in the Samala Showroom at the Chumash Casino Resort on November 3 at 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, see chumashcasino.com.