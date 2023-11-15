Super Smart Superstars

Our Indy kids are always superstars, and this week we want to highlight three of them! Ivy Ireland, Bella Brown, and Max Brown all attend Adelante Charter School, a Spanish-English, two-way immersion elementary school which offers the opportunity for children of all backgrounds to become bilingual, biliterate, and multicultural.

Ivy is in her second year. Her favorite class is art class and she said, “I like that different classes are in different languages. In kindergarten I had science in Spanish and this year it’s in English.”

Bella is in the sixth grade and said, “I think that the best part of my school is the community, because our school families attend lots of the events we hold like Dia de los Muertos. I also really like the way my teachers teach me because it is really easy to understand what they are trying to say. My teachers are also nice and have a good sense of humor.”

And her brother Max, who is in the fourth grade, said, “Science is the best part of school; I learn a lot about electricity. I also like math and doing fractions. The teachers are nice, smart, and sometimes funny.”