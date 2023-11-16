Habitat Santa Barbara: A Brush with Kindness Program

Available to Low-Income Homeowners in Goleta

Habitat Santa Barbara is currently accepting applications forA Brush with Kindness. A Brush with Kindness (ABWK) is a free exterior home preservation service offered to eligible low-income homeowners in Goleta and on the Santa Barbara South Coast, who are struggling to maintain their home. These improvements are led with the support of Habitat volunteers at no cost to the homeowner, and cover small scale projects such as painting, landscaping, and minor repairs and maintenance, grab bar installation, and more.

Click here to apply now.

For more information, go to www.sbhabitat.org/programs/abwk. You can also reach out to Habitat Santa Barbara via email (amanda@sbhabitat.org) or phone (805-692-2226) with any questions or to have an application mailed to you.

The City of Goleta is sharing this information for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.