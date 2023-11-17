An Outrage

As a patriotic American, I have one question for President Biden and his administration. Whose side are you on? America’s or Iran’s side?

On the same day that thousands of Americans stood in support of Israel on the National Mall, Biden and his administration released (unfroze) $10 billion dollars for Iran. Never mind that Iran will not use the money for humanitarian reasons, but instead for launching terrorist attacks and to support their radical proxies.

Why did Biden give this money to Iran? Didn’t the leaders of Iran call America the “Great Satan?” Didn’t they promise to eliminate and destroy America and Israel? Don’t the leaders of Iran want to spread their radical ideology throughout the world? Finally, doesn’t Iran want to become a nuclear country? How does that make the world safer?

Going forward, America, Europe and the rest of the free world, need to wise up, wake-up and face the real threat of radical Islam and its head of the snake, Iran.

As prime minister Netanyahu of Israel said, today there is a battle between good and evil, light and darkness, and civilization and barbarism.