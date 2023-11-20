Anti-Semitism Rising

Israel’s murdering of men, women, and children, starting with their obliteration campaign in Gaza and the Arabs living there, has pushed post-WWII anti-Semitism to record highs. Physical attacks on Jews and temples have also started to move into new highs. Jews all over the world do not feel safe and for good reason.

The way that the world’s population view Jews is in fact indeed directly tied to how the world views Israel at any point in time. It doesn’t look good!

If the opinion of Jews were the stock market, I would sell out!

Anti-Defamation League recorded a total of 312 anti-Semitic incidents between October 7-23, 2023, 190 of which were directly linked to the war in Israel and Gaza — up more than 400 percent in the U.S. compared to 2022. There were 832 incidents between October 7 and November 7 — an average of 28 a day. Many of the incidents took place in the northeastern United States, while 112 occurred on college campuses.

These are only the figures that ADL puts out for the USA. Jews all over the world are seeing the wrath of God being put down on them because of his anger with Israel’s actions.