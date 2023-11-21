Remembering Rosalynn Carter

During this Thanksgiving week, we have the opportunity to focus on what we are thankful for — in our homes, in our families, and in our communities. Here at Habitat Santa Barbara, we are especially grateful for all the ways in which President and Mrs. Carter have impacted our organization. Their lives of servant leadership, compassion, and humility have touched us all, and their work as Habitat’s most famous volunteers has elevated the cause of affordable housing in ways that we can’t even fully measure.

We are saddened by the news of Rosalynn Carter’s death, but we are grateful for all the ways in which we can come together to remember her work and honor her memory.

We hope that you have a peaceful and joyful Thanksgiving. Thank you for being a part of our Habitat family, and for helping us build homes, communities, and hope.

As the local Habitat affiliate, we partner with our parent organization, Habitat for Humanity International (HHFI), in remembering Mrs. Carter’s contributions to our cause. HFHI has created a Memory Book to honor Rosalynn Carter’s life of service to others. We invite you to join us by leaving a memory or message of support for the Carter family by going to the page and submitting your contribution.

Thank you. Mrs. Carter.