Rounding Up for a Ranch Day

It’s not often that we manage to get the Independent’s staff all in one place. But once a year, our editor-in-chief, Marianne Partridge, treats us to a hearty meal on her family’s ranch for our Thanksgiving lunch.

Along with our friends and families, our staff ate a meal grown and grabbed from the garden! Marianne and her family barbecued and made squash soup, along with a fresh salad and flavorful heirloom tomatoes (all straight from the garden). Everyone got to enjoy the food under the shade of the beautiful vine-laid awning, with fresh flowers, peppers, and fruits decorating the table.

We hope you enjoy your holiday meal just as much as we did! And Happy Holidays from our staff to you!