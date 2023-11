More Like This

Lastly, I am in awe with space and still find SpaceX fascinating. The beauty of space would be much more beautiful with a different owner. Preferably, not someone with such hatred toward the Jewish population.

The man whom bought this platform is a mad genius. Unfortunately mad has overwhelmed his genius.

X formerly known as Twitter is Xpelled.

Elon Musk is cancelled for me.

