Introducing Grimm’s Bluff Estate Virgin Olive Oil 

Grimm’s Bluff olive oil is produced on the vineyard in Happy Canyon | Credit: Courtesy

While submitting some wines for review via my job at Wine Enthusiast, Rick Grimm of Grimm’s Bluff tossed in a bottle of olive oil, then asked if I’d write a tasting note about it. As someone who’s had to pen 200 to 300 distinct-as-possible wine descriptions every single month for the past decade, I was game to apply that formula to a new liquid. And I knew the oil would be high-quality, as I’ve seen where the trees are planted on Grimm’s meticulously tended estate. The 246-acre ranch, which includes nearly 17 acres of biodynamic-from-the-start vineyard, is located in the Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara appellation, on, yes, a bluff overlooking the Santa Ynez River with Cachuma Lake in the background. This is what I came up with, and I was aiming to be a bit over the top, just for kicks. Enjoy.

“This biodynamically grown cuvée from the traditional Tuscan trio of Frantoio, Moraiolo, and Leccino olives begins with warm and nutty aromas that recall both golden hay fields bathed in summer sunshine and the briny seashore, loaded with salty sea spray and trampled seashells. There’s an incredible viscosity to the palate, which begins with buttery waves of toasted walnut before opening into an artichoke-like astringency in the midpalate. The finish impresses most, spiking with a spicy yet citrusy sharpness, loaded in finely milled peppercorns and bitter orange essence. The elixir brings ample life to day-old bread, a pairing that further triggers hints of chaparral herb and dried stonefruit. This is an addictive olive oil, as complex as can be.”

Got your own olive oil needing a tasting note? Send ’em my way!

Grimm’s Bluff Estate Virgin Olive Oil can be purchased at grimmsbluff.com or from their Los Olivos tasting room (2445 Alamo Pintado Ave., Ste. 102).