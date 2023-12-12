Annual Rose Pruning Day Scheduled for January 13 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Rose Pruning Day on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mission Historical Park.

A January tradition for almost 40 years, volunteers are invited to spend the morning at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden to prune the approximately 1-acre garden in preparation for spring growth. In recent years, the event has drawn up to 100 people. The Department is seeking up to 150 volunteers for the 2024 event.

“Volunteers play an important role in caring for more than 1,500 rose bushes in the park,” said Parks Supervisor Ignacio Valdez. “Having many people participate in this event each January means staff are ready to mulch and feed the roses as soon as new growth starts in February.”

Volunteers are welcome to drop in at any time during the 4-hour event. No special experience is required, as pruning demonstrations will be provided by Santa Barbara Rose Society member and resident rosarian Dan Bifano. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and tools, including hand pruners, loppers, and small handsaws, but a limited supply will be available. Parks and Recreation staff will be onsite to help sharpen and sanitize tools before pruning begins. Sturdy clothes, including long sleeves and pants, and sun protection are recommended.

In the event of rain, the volunteer day will be moved to the following Saturday, January 20.

Learn more about this event and other Parks and Recreation Department volunteer opportunities at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParksVolunteer.