Santa Barbara Surfer Parker Coffin Wins Second Consecutive Pro Title at 2024 Rincon Classic

Generations of legendary Santa Barbara surfers have competed in the Rincon Classic. The event window extends six weeks, and this past weekend, vintage Carpinteria conditions aligned for the contest to run with medium-sized swell from the west, light wind, and sunshine all day.

The Classic is a “locals-only” event and a platform for the 805’s top surfers to showcase their talent at one of the most recognizable waves in the world. Founded in 1979, the event ran for 17 years consecutively. In 1996, the contest was stopped — running a surf competition can be expensive and tedious, organizers said — but it was revived in 2001 by Chris Keet and the Santa Barbara surf school Surf Happens and has been running ever since.

The Keet family and Surf Happens bring an educational component to the Rincon Classic, emphasizing ocean safety, environmental stewardship, and the cultural significance of surfing in Santa Barbara. Their commitment to holistic surf education enhances the overall experience for participants and spectators alike — many previous competition winners and current participants are graduates or students of Surf Happens.

Britt Merrick (above) placed second in the Grand Masters division, which was won by Walter Cerny. | Credit: Courtesy Surf Happens

This year, Santa Barbara surfer Parker Coffin won his second consecutive title in the Pro division with his fast, technically admirable, searing, and progressive backside turns. Jak Ziets and Vela Mattive took the Men’s and Women’s Junior titles using their intimate knowledge of the Cove. Like Parker, this is also Jak’s second consecutive Rincon Classic title, and he’s one to keep an eye on in years to come. Makena Burke and Alexander Barone topped the Men’s and Women’s bracket, beating out strong fields of opponents along the way. Ronin Castorino and Maddox Keet won the Grom divisions in a high-energy affair while Javi Moreno styled his way to the top of the Masters bracket.

The Rincon Classic continues to be a symbol of Santa Barbara’s enduring love affair with the sea, and the 42nd version of the event was a great watch — both because clear blue waves sparkled across the cobblestone point for two days straight and because the Santa Barbara surf community once again came together to celebrate its history, present, and future.