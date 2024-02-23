Alexandra King’s Ballet ‘Seraglio’ Coming to Santa Barbara

Performances like Romeo and Juliet and West Side Story are enduring stories of love, but Alexandra King has transformed the tried-and-true tales of forbidden love in her ballet Seraglio, which is coming to the Arlington Theatre on March 2.

King, an award-winning dancer and choreographer, is known as a highly respected expert in the field of cultural dances from North Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. It was after watching Carlos Saura’s film Carmen that King was inspired and conceived Seraglio.

“Turkey and Greece have been at war for hundreds of years, which really prompted me to write this ballet in 1985,” King said.

Gavin Martinez stars as Minos in ‘Seraglio’ | Photo: Courtesy

The audience can expect groundbreaking dance with amazing sets and costumes, and King said there’s a balance of light humor and heavy immigration themes, creating a stimulating night at the ballet for every audience member.

The cast consists of a diverse community of 41 dancers, all from different walks of life and backgrounds in dance. They’ve been through illnesses, injuries, bad weather, and much more, but are committed to the magic of the ballet and have been getting better every day, King reports.

“We’ve established a really strong bond and community between the dancers, which is really amazing,” said King.

When asked what her favorite part of writing, producing, and rehearsing this production is, King gave an insightful response: “Besides the community, it really is the writing part. I’ve been working towards a film career, so I’ve been testing the waters for the capacity of how much I can take on — I had to expand my work and make Seraglio a full blown, two-hour ballet, which has been an experience.”

The performance includes mostly Turkish and Greek dances, with “a little bit of belly dance,” all surrounded by intricate sets and sparkly costumes. The ballet tells a story about star-crossed lovers in the dying Ottoman Empire.

“This is a legacy work; this is the last big thing I’m doing,” King said. “It’s a dance production that I hope lasts forever and inspires other dancers who are interested in cultural dance theater.”

Seraglio takes place for one night only at the Arlington Theatre (1317 State St.) on Saturday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Arlington Box Office, or at axs.com/events/525132/seraglio-folkloric-ballet-tickets.