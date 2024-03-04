This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on March 3, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

It was a beautiful morning on Tuesday, February 20. This was my view right before I ducked into the Cabrillo Arts Center for the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors annual Real Estate Market Update meeting. Why would I trade in blue skies for the inside of a meeting room? Four experts, about 200 of my favorite real estate friends, and — wait for it! — Hook & Press donuts.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

I wasn’t the only one who prioritized thusly. With a new venue and new format this year, the room was packed, the crowd was engaged, and the data shared was detailed and informative. Presenters were Jordan Levine, chief economist from the California Association of Realtors, along with local specialists Erin Beck, Brad Frohling, and Eric Haskell. I won’t try to paraphrase the experts, but check with your Realtor to see if they were there. The slides and recording are available and interesting. You’ll have to furnish your own donuts.

Credit: Courtesy Etsy

From curtains to coasters, pillows to pet beds, and more, denim has apparently become a hot decor trend. Blue jeans have been a staple in our wardrobes for years, and according to Etsy, denim is ready to take its place in our homes as well. While the heart quilt caught my eye in the photo above, it’s actually the rug that is made from recycled denim. Etsy has gathered tablecloths, wall art, and more in this latest down-home motif.

Another networking event turned work into play for me this week when a chamber mixer became an opportunity to get onto the ocean and go whale watching. How does this happen, you ask? The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast meetings at the Santa Barbara Zoo are always lively affairs. Members get a chance to meet and mingle before, during, and after the event. Last week, Rebecca from Celebration Cruises reached out after the mixer and offered tickets on one of their Whale & Wildlife Cruises on the Azure Seas, their 70-foot double-decker yacht. How could I resist? It was gorgeous out on the water, the sun came out, and we even saw a couple of humpback whales. Thank you, Rebecca!

Credit: Gabie Hart; Sarah Sinclair

When the sun comes out, Scout highly recommends the Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens. If not today, sometime soon; the hills are green, the poppies are popping, and everything else is starting to bloom. Scout and I spent a great morning there last week and will be back soon. This weekend, grab a copy of the Independent and scour it front and back for a full calendar of open houses and events — including the Mujeres Makers Market today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the beautiful Presidio. However you spend it, enjoy!