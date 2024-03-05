Santa Barbara Airport Hosts Flight Simulation Before Alpha Resource Center Plane Pull

Alaska Airlines flight 9370y departed from gate four at the Santa Barbara Airport just before 9 a.m. on March 2. For this flight, passengers experienced the routine boarding process — they scanned their tickets, found their seats, and stowed their items under the chair in front of them. They listened to the flight attendants go over safety measures as they recognized the unmistakable feeling of the plane propelling forward and leaving the gate. Except this plane wouldn’t be leaving the ground.

The Santa Barbara Airport partnered with Alaska Airlines and Alpha Resource Center to host a flight simulation before this year’s Plane Pull. On the morning of the third annual Plane Pull event, Alpha Resource Center families and other personnel participated in the unique experience.

Families got a test flight simulation as part of the Plane Pull event .| Photo: Courtesy

The event captured the essence of a traditional airport experience, complete with check-in, security, and boarding announcements, all without the actual flight. The airport chose to organize the event early in the morning, given that the airport is usually not busy at this time, an airport worker told me.

“It’s possible to fly even if your children have developmental disabilities,” said Joshua Weitzman, the executive director of Alpha Resource Center. After we boarded the plane and I sat in my assigned seat — 17C — I chatted with Weitzman, who sat in front of me. He hopes the simulation helps the participants feel comfortable flying so they can “learn their skills” and go on vacation with their families.

“I’m just thankful to the airport and Alaska Airlines,” said Terri Bowen, whose son Kevin is a part of Alpha Resource Center. Kevin hasn’t flown on a plane in a long time, but his goal is to travel to Hawai’i at the end of the summer. Kevin — wearing his hidden disability sunflower — was nervous about boarding the plane but excited for the Plane Pull in the afternoon. Terry and Kevin were Plane Pull participants for the “We Love Alpha” team, which took home this year’s trophy under the Disability Division.

Once the flight left the gate, the flight attendants emulated the same safety procedure as a real Alaska Airlines flight. They handed out earplugs as a precaution for individuals who may experience sensory issues. Water service commenced once the plane “took off.” Participants strapped in for an almost 30-minute trip around the airport before returning to the gate.

Albeit challenging, traveling with people with disabilities is possible. “Hopefully, this will turn into opportunities to travel all over the country, state, and maybe even the world,” said Weitzman before boarding. After the morning flight simulation, participants arrived at the Atlantic Aviation airplane hangar across from the airport to attend the Plane Pull.

Pulling the plane takes a lot of teamwork. | Photo: Courtesy

Teams competed under four categories: the Open Division, the Disability Division, the School Division, and the Public Safety Division. Each team of 10 pulled the Alaska Airlines Embraer 175 plane 20 feet. Two pilots sat in the plane’s cockpit, using the brakes of the plane after each pull. Alpha Resource Center’s band “Rockability” played inside the Atlantic Aviation hangar, and Yona Redz served tacos to teams and observers.

The all-women “The Riveting Minds” team under the Disability Division sported red bandanas with white polka-dots — a nod to cultural icon Rosie the Riveter. Emily and Jessica from “The Riveting Minds” team smiled ear-to-ear after their Plane Pull. When I asked them how they knew they could pull the plane, Jessica said, “We had the will and the determination.”

“Alpha is my second family,” continued Jessica, wanting people to know that the organization changed her life.

After more than two hours of pulling, winners were announced, and all received trophies. The “We Love Alpha” team — known for their rainbow propeller hats — took home the first-place prize under the Disability Division with a pull time of 10.5 seconds. The “Plane Rollers” won first place in the Open Division with a time of 8.2 seconds.

The “Monroe Mustangs” took home first place under The School Division, pulling the plane 20 feet in 9.5 seconds. Finally, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department won first place under the Public Safety Division with a time of 7.1 seconds, which also earned them the grand champion prize. The Plane Pull event brought in more than $72,000 for Alpha Resource Center across 30 teams.

While the winning teams rejoiced in their victory, the other teams didn’t sulk. Winning doesn’t drive the Plane Pull participants. Instead, a different spirit pervaded the event: the collective goal of supporting Alpha Resource Center. Weitzman encouraged me to participate in the last plane pull — open to anyone who wanted to try it. I glued my feet to the ground and, with the rest of the team, tugged the almost 100,000-pound plane. I can confirm it’s a pretty great feeling.