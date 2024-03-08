Joy is a happy-go-lucky Chiweenie (Chihuahua/Dachshund mix) ready to sprinkle some “Joy” into your world! She starts off a tad shy, but once you are pals, get ready for a furry tornado of fun! Joy would love to have a brother or sister to show her how to be a dog. Not only is Joy the master of stealing the spotlight from other little dogs, but she’s also a friendly face to those mysterious feline creatures. So, if you’re on the hunt for a four-legged friend who’ll steal your heart and keep you grinning, consider adopting Joy. Life’s better with a little extra joy and a wagging tail, right? Apply today syvhumane.org or stop by 111 Commerce Drive in Buellton.

