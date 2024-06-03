Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Partners with S.B. Unified to Provide Free STEM Programs

With a mission of inspiring girls to be strong, smart, and bold, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is partnering with Santa Barbara Unified School District to provide approximately 600 girls with free STEM programming during lunchtime and after school hours. Across nine elementary schools in the district, Girls Inc. S.B. is providing free access to workshops and activities focused on leadership development, STEM education, healthy living, and financial literacy.

Since Girls Inc.’s Santa Barbara chapter opened in 1958, it has been committed to serving young girls and their families in the area. “I can only imagine how far we’d be as a society if all girls had access to the safe and empowering environment that Girls Inc. provides,” said Executive Director Cydney Justman.

Based on what the site principal and other faculty see fit, Girls Inc. will tailor the program to best suit the needs of each of the nine schools (Adams Elementary School, Cleveland Elementary School, Franklin Elementary School, Harding University Partnership School, McKinley Elementary School, Monroe Elementary School, Roosevelt Elementary School, Santa Barbara Community Academy, and Washington Elementary School). All of the programming will take place during school time or lunch hours to maximize accessibility.

In just a year in her position, Justman has seen the direct impact Girls Inc. has had on girls’ confidence, kindness, and proactiveness and is especially proud of the teens in their Surf to STEM program. “The transformation in our surf girls is evident, and my hope is that they always remember they can ride the waves of life with grit, perseverance, and grace,” Justman said.

With the help of the community, Girls Inc. is proud to bring essential life skills to so many more girls. “The reason we were able to launch this program — which is so vital for the development and well-being of girls in our community — is because of the incredible generosity of our donors,” Justman said. To directly support Girls Inc. in serving more girls visit girlsincsb.org.