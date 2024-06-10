This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on June 9, 2024. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

You know I love open houses in my neighborhood. This week, I was treated to a double scoop! One around the corner, and another just up the block. I visited both on Thursday morning, and lucky for you, both are open again today if you’d like to take a look. The sweet yellow house at 313 West Figueroa Street, shown above, has long been a favorite of mine, so it was fun to step beyond its white picket fence and peek inside. The 1920s-era bungalow has been converted into two 2/1 units. The front lives like a house, and the sunny back unit is two stories with a little view deck. Visit with Andrea O’Loughlin from Team Scarborough at the open house from 2-5 p.m. today.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

I walked up a few blocks to the Craftsman cottage at 1309 Castillo Street. I’ve long admired its clean classic lines, and I was delighted that the interior exceeded expectations, having been renovated and upgraded to designer standards. The pup lounging in front of the gate may not have realized that this week is our Pets & Animals issue, but he created a perfect portrait. If you visit today, make sure to pause and admire the beautiful backyard deck with built-in benches. You just may want to lounge around for a while, too. Kim Byrnes will hold this house open from 1-4 p.m.

Credit: Ken Pfeiffer

There was one open house that I really wanted to get to on Thursday, but didn’t quite make it. It’s a two-bedroom condo offered by The Hall Team that’s just steps from the beach at 125 Bath Street in Harbor Court. Even though I haven’t seen inside yet, I know this complex (think pool, spa, BBQ area), and the pics of this are intriguing (cathedral ceilings, two fireplaces, a balcony, and ooh-la-la, the black-and-white tile in the primary bathroom!) There are a whole slew of open houses today in this week’s Independent Real Estate. You just might see me at this one sometime between 1 and 4 p.m. … on my way to the beach!

Credit: Courtesy

With live music, carnival games, a pie-eating contest, face-painting, sack races, crafts, booths from the sheriff, CHP, and more, the Buddy Walk this coming Saturday, June 15, at Chase Palm Park’s Great Meadow, is much more of a festival than a walk. This year’s event is the 12th annual fundraiser for the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara. Registration and more information is available here; on-site registration is available, too. Bring the family and beach chairs for a great day in the park. Oh, and yes, there is a short ceremonial walk around Chase Palm Park, too!

Credit: Mike Eliason

My friend Mike Eliason never fails to amaze me with his brilliant photos of sights in our own backyard. Mike and I spent more than 20 years working together at the now-defunct Santa Barbara News-Press, and his work during and since that time have been admired by many. This week, he captured flower fields in Lompoc like I’ve never seen ’em. When I asked him about it, Mike said: “They’re out on Ocean, west of Lompoc city limits. You can’t miss them.” Once again, he saw with his camera what many miss when they’re passing by.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair













However you spend your Sunday, I hope you have time to stop and hear the music, admire the flowers, and enjoy your moments!