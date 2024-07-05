Pepe

Pepe is a 12-year-old black and white domestic longhair kitty with a lot of love to give! Despite his age and diabetes, Pepe is a friendly and affectionate kitty. He needs an adopter who can provide the necessary care, including administering insulin and ensuring he maintains a proper diet. Pepe is incredibly sociable and enjoys roaming the floor and he makes friends with everyone he meets. He’d be a wonderful addition to any home! He thrives on companionship and gets along well with both humans and other pets. If you’re able to meet his medical needs and are looking for a friendly kitty, Pepe could be the perfect match for you.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Tiger

It’s hard to believe, but it has been almost FOUR WEEKS since Tiger arrived at The Montecito Pet Shop on the Mesa and he still needs a home!

Tiger is a handsome brown tabby boy who if I may say…is beautiful. Yes, boys can be beautiful and he certainly is. Just look at him!

He is a sweet boy who does love to play, but he also likes being massaged! And a back scratch is the way to his heart…along with some toys, of course.

Tiger was raised in foster care along with is mom and five siblings so he knows a lot about cats! And being loved as he was only three weeks old when he was rescued. So get ready to love this one with all your heart…he deserves it, as they all do.

Tiger had a vet exam and is tested for Felv/FIV. He is wormed and had his first FVRCP vaccines, And, of course, he is neutered and microchipped. Tiger can be adopted through RESQCATS at The Montecito Pet Shop on the Mesa at 2020 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. The number for the shop is (805)965-6780. Adoption hours are Monday through Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from 10-3.

If possible, please make your adoption donation in cash or a check so we can put all those dollars towards the cats and not towards credit card fees.

Maisie

Maisie is an incredibly sweet 5 month old terrier/poodle mix puppy who is currently working on leash training and has excellent recall. She is a delightful and affectionate companion who is eager to learn and please.

To learn more about Maisie or to donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118