Credit: Courtesy

We may be biased, but getting college-age athletes to spend their summers in Santa Barbara isn’t exactly a tough sell. Still, the fact that the Santa Barbara Foresters summer college baseball program has won a record 10 National Baseball Congress World Series championships since 2006, and more than 1,000 games since 1991 — not to mention the fact that led by Hall of Fame manager Bill Pintard, they have sent 70 players to the Major Leagues — is quite impressive. Longtime sports writer and Foresters supporter Jim Buckley has put the accomplishments of this mighty team into a long-overdue book, ’Ster It Up! The Story of the Santa Barbara Foresters, America’s Most Successful Summer Baseball Team. He sat down with Independent Sports Editor Victor Bryant to give us the scoop.

What was your inspiration for putting this book together?

I’ve been telling the story of the Foresters, the Hugs for Cubs, and [longtime manager] Bill Pintard for 30 years this summer, so I thought it was time to compile those stories in one place. I collected articles from our past programs and website posts, added oral history interviews, and created many new chapters summing up key parts of the program.

What stood out to you as you went through past seasons? Any surprises?

The stunning record of team success really shines through. I mean, I was part of just about all of it and watched more than a thousand games. But to see it all collected in one place, to watch as, each year, a new crop of players magically coalesces into a winning squad of friends — that just reinforced how amazing Bill and his teams are. Did you know we have never had a losing record, not once, since we started in 1991? Incredible.

What are some of the highlights of the book for you?

I had a great time going down memory lane, talking with dozens of former players, young men I watched play who have now grown up to have families and great lives. It was just so lovely to hear how much a summer with us still means to them. Guys who played in the Major Leagues still look back on this as the best baseball experience they ever had.

What is Hugs for Cubs? How can people support this endeavor?

Hugs for Cubs is the Foresters’ ongoing program to support families and children battling cancer. It was inspired by Eric Pintard, Bill’s son, who died in 2004 but whose memory keeps us fighting hard to help. All of the profits from ’Ster It Up! will go to help the Hugs for Cubs. Donations are also welcome via our website, sbforesters.org; look under the “Community” tab.

How can people get a copy of the book?

’Ster It Up! will be sold at The Mesa Bookstore and Chaucer’s, along with Tecolote Book Shop in Montecito. For the best donation to Hugs for Cubs, we’re asking out-of-town fans to order online through BookBaby, our printing partner — visit store.bookbaby.com and search for ’Ster It Up! It is also on Amazon and other online stores later this month (but we get a lower cut!). An e-book is available online as well.

How long have you been involved with the Foresters?

Thanks to the Independent — 30 years! I was the sports editor for the paper in 1994 and wrote a big cover story on the team, then coached by founder Bob Townsend. The piece won “best sports article” among California weeklies that year — he said, humble-bragging. The next year, I asked Bill if he needed help with the team’s game program, since, ya know, I’m a writer. And once I was in, I was hooked on the sport, the spirit, and eventually, all the winning!

What was behind the decisions to include excerpts from longtime Santa Barbara sportswriters like John Zant and Mark Patton?

Santa Barbara has been blessed for decades with some of the country’s best and most dedicated sports writers (you’re next, Victor!). Both men are friends and colleagues, and I wanted their historical perspective on the team, bringing it to life from times before I was part of things. We also used some great stuff from Blake Dorfman and the old Presidio Sports.