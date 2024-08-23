Sitting with the Sitar

A new, ambient sound has arrived and it stars Santa Barbara–raised songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Maxton Hunter and his journey learning the sitar. The tracks “Dhara” and “Jaya” were released this week in three versions: each song individually and then together as one cohesive, flowing piece.

This marks the start to a new journey that steps beyond Hunter’s traditional experience with indie rock and Western instruments. He plays in The Caverns, is the drummer for Evan Blix, and is a member of blues-soul band East Valley Road. But at the same time, Hunter’s solo musician journey found him looking for something different that leaned into ambient music.

Maxton Hunter | Photo: Roberto Johnson

The new pieces focus on Hunter’s love for the sitar, an Indian classical instrument, and takes the listener on a relaxing journey that honors traditional sitar pieces while blending in some Western musical feel. Hunter’s sitar journey began in 2021, when he began taking lessons in Los Angeles with Rajib Karmakar, a sitar maestro who has performed and collaborated with numerous artists and has even been featured in several films. Karmakar quickly became Hunter’s guru, and worked with him through lessons and the composition process of the pieces.

“I was hungry for something different, and now I have the confidence to run with a new style,” Hunter said. He spent the last three years learning the various different ragas (a creative framework) the instrument is used to play, and ultimately resonated with Alhaiya Bilaval the most. With his knack for songwriting and under the guidance of Karmakar, Hunter naturally found himself looking for a personal element within the instrument-learning process to incorporate in his songwriting.

“Dhara,” which roughly translates to “Earth” and “constant motion,” felt like a symbolic entry into Hunter’s learning of the sitar. It is a direct reference to Karmakar’s ensemble named Dhara World Music. He took inspiration from the ensemble as well as the Festival of Tabla, which Hunter worked on as a stagehand for last summer.

On the other hand, “Jaya” means “victorious,” which Hunter reflects in the piece’s gradual progression in speed, a nod to traditional Indian song structure. But together, the pieces will always be sister-singles to Hunter with the way they complement and flow with one another.

“It was equally a music and history lesson,” Hunter explained the learning process. The first couple of lessons were solely about how to correctly sit with and hold the instrument before Hunter began learning how to play it. This “reset” in learning an instrument offered him a new perspective in how we consider classical music and world music.

“Dhara” and “Jaya” mark a number of firsts for Hunter. It’s his first time recording with the sitar, first time recording with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology, and first time releasing an official music video. Shot on Super 8 (8mm) film under the direction of collaborator and longtime friend Roberto Johnson, the music video seamlessly weaves “Dhara” and “Jaya” together. The visuals reflect the calming nature of the pieces, featuring nature focused shots in Ellwood Bluffs (Goleta), San Marcos Foothills Preserve (Santa Barbara), and Lake Shrine/Self-Realization Fellowship (Pacific Palisades).

“Creating the visual world for these songs was a deeply rewarding journey,” Johnson said. “Our aim was to capture something that would amplify the feelings present in the music — stillness, tranquility, joy, elation. The locations we chose were scenically compatible but also personally meaningful, making this a special project from start to finish.”

Album artwork by Cecilia James | Credit: Courtesy

Hunter is already working toward the completion of a new EP that will be released next summer and reflect his exploration and growth as a music artist. The EP will be more traditional with an indie-rock flair but still have heavy presence of the sitar and harmoniums.

“Dhara” and “Jaya” were produced by Hunter’s friend and handmate Ryan Pollie, the founder of L.A.-based ensemble, the Academy of Light. It was then sent to Alan Parsons’ ParSonics Studio in Goleta where house engineer Noah Bruskin created masters in Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the artwork was designed by graphic artist and singer-songwriter Cecilia James, another one of Hunter’s good friends. The extensive collaboration in the piece, along with Hunter’s dedication to continuing to learn the sitar makes the heart of these new releases.

“We can honor traditions and still find a way to keep it fresh in this California context,” Hunter said. His goal is to create music that has a refreshed Eastern and Western influence that is inviting and opens up more people to this kind of world music.

“Dhara” and “Jaya” were released on all streaming platforms on August 21. The complimenting music video can be viewed here. For more information about Hunter and his music, visit maxtonhunter.com. Stream the new releases here.