How to Stagecoach

Goldenvoice just released the lineup for Stagecoach 2025 and with Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs topping the lineup and artists such as Sturgill Simpson, Ashley McBryde, Shaboozey, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Sierra Ferrell, Carly Pearce, and Whisky Myers among the five dozen acts also appearing, it promises to be an epic weekend under the desert sun. Set for April 25-27, 2025, the three-day festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on the heels of Coachella and is one of the hottest tickets of the year for country music fans.

As far as festivals go, Stagecoach is run like a well-oiled machine between the concert-going experience itself and the Greater Palm Springs hospitality industry’s wealth of offerings. Planning ahead is key to ensure you have the best experience possible, from choosing the type of festival passes to purchase to securing accommodations and considering transportation. Whether you’re going for the first time or are a seasoned Stagecoacher, here are some tips to help you navigate the many options and logistics.

The Passes

General admission passes are the most budget-friendly, starting at $579. If you care about getting close to the Mane Stage, the Corral Standing Pit pass ($1,879) is the only way to go — otherwise, you’re watching the artists on the big screens from a distance. Corral Standing Pit ticket holders also get access to special bar areas and restrooms closest to the Mane Stage.

If you prefer to have the option to sit and be somewhat close to the headliners, Corral Reserved Seating is the next tier, with the prime C1 section seats going for $2,299 and C3 for $1,199. You will have to choose your exact seat location at time of purchase, so if planning to go with other people, coordinating seat locations is something to consider. There are other VIP-level packages for this seated zone, which include access to an extra exclusive bar and other perks.

Personally, I think the Corral Standing Pit is the best investment. And Goldenvoice offers a payment plan option for all pass types, which helps spread the expense out over the course of several months.

This year’s headliners include, from left: Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs | Credit: Courtesy

Where to Stay

Once your passes are secured, it’s time to book lodging — don’t wait on it, because inventory goes quickly! Limited RV, car camping and tent camping options are available on-site, and Valley Music Travel curates bundled glamping lodging options as well as hotel packages with festival and shuttle passes included. If passes sell out online, the hotel packages are a good work around, since festival passes are included.

Shannon Brooks on the carousel at Stagecoach | Photo: Shannon Brooks

You can also book hotels directly, and vacation rentals are another appealing option, especially when traveling with a group. Hotel rates are higher than average during festival season, so be prepared for sticker shock. And consider what town you want to be in if you’re not staying onsite; La Quinta is the closest resort community with the shortest shuttle commute and Palm Springs is the furthest north along the shuttle line. Palm Desert is a nice in-between.

Having a comfortable, air-conditioned place to rest and restore each night is key to keeping your stamina up for long days and nights out in the desert elements and being on your feet. You might think you won’t be spending much time there, but your accommodations will become your oasis after those long, dusty, sweaty, music-filled days.

Getting Around

Getting in and out of the festival can be time-consuming no matter where you are staying. Campers and Safari glampers have the shortest commute walking through the throngs of people to their respective on-site zones. When staying off-site, paid parking is available, but the shuttle system is definitely the way to go, especially if your hotel is on or near the route. Shuttles run constantly in both directions, and it’s very well worth the $126. You can buy your shuttle pass when purchasing your festival tickets or wait to buy it separately.

When to Go

Ideally, plan to arrive the Thursday before the festival starts so you’re not kicking things off after a travel day. There will be traffic to contend with coming into the desert, whether you arrive Thursday or Friday. If your schedule allows, tag on an extra day to decompress the Monday after the festival. You’ll want to chill by the pool with your feet up so you can go home rested rather than depleted!

Passes are now on sale, see stagecoachfestival.com for more information.