Artists Shine Bright For Unite to Light

It’s not often that a nonprofit is able to create an inviting and exciting fundraiser that’s so perfectly aligned with its mission, but with its “Unite to Light the Night” event, Unite to Light has done just that. Taking place over two days, October 18-19, this luminous spectacle is sure to be one of bright highlights of the busy fall season.

Now in its third year, “the key to the whole fundraiser is celebrating the importance of light in our lives,” explained Unite to Light President and CEO Megan Birney Rudert when we first met about the event this summer. The Santa Barbara-based international nonprofit organization is a beacon of hope and on-the-ground help for those living without electricity. They manufacture and distribute solar lights and chargers that are transforming lives. The solar lights they provide can increase graduation rates by 30 percent. For example, last year funds from this event provided 400 solar powered phone chargers to students in Santa Barbara County that are experiencing homelessness.

To help provide for that mission, which also extends to providing humanitarian aid in disasters and facilitating healthcare access, this year’s event features 40 artistic works that celebrate the transformative power of light.

Through a wide variety of mediums including projection mapping, video, sculpture, photography, and performance art, artists from across the Central Coast and beyond will bring their unique visions to light as an art form. An Argentinian native who has been based in Ojai for more than 20 years, artist Carlos Grasso has an immersive 3D installation called “Colorspace” that will be part of “Unite to Light the Night.”

Carlos Grasso with part of his “Colorscapes” installation | Photo: Courtesy

“It’s an honor and a privilege to have been chosen to be part of this movement,” said Grasso in a Zoom interview from his brightly adorned artist studio. His work has been exhibited in numerous museums and galleries, including the LA Art Show, The Museum of Ventura County, and the Ojai Valley Museum. As a longtime student of “philosophies of many kinds, from Hindu to Buddhist to Sufi philosophies,” Grasso explained that he has incorporated some mandala elements into his installation, which consists of three large paintings illuminated by color-changing spotlights that cause the colors to shift dynamically. Viewers can also use 3D nanotechnology glasses to further enhance their perceptual experience of the art.

“Sometimes you are looking at the piece and suddenly everything becomes blue, and the fact that the light is blue just takes out certain elements of a painting — when it turns into blue and purple, other elements start to start to pop up. It’s like a completely different painting,” he explains.

Reflecting on the event itself — which includes the Glow Gala immersive art tour on Friday night and a Community Showcase on Saturday, followed by a late night dance party, the Bright Bash — Grasso said, “We must remember that light is the thing that unites everything in the universe, right? We see things separately with both eyes … and light is the essential element of unity for our eyes in the universe. So the title ‘Unite to Light’ is fantastic.”

Light installation by Ben Grace | Photo: Courtesy

Additional artists with work tripping the light fantastic for the cause include Rod Lathim’s neon sculptures. There’s also “Breathing Space,” where your breath becomes one with the planet, by Jonathan Smith, Alan Macy, and Tai Rodrig, as well as Louise Gerber’s “Colored Shadows,” whichwill make you rethink the power of a simple shadow. UCSB Media and Arts Department graduate students, Timothy Wood, Jazer Giles, Nefeli Manoudaki and Iason Paterakis link art, science and technology for their creations. There’s also a “Community Alter” collaborative project, featuring work by Rebecca Zendejas, Brett Schoonderwoerd, and Udo Gyene; as well as Rachel Zenders’ “The Dancing Orb.”

Other visionary artists featured include Ethan Turpin, Cassandra Ensberg, Jami Joelle Nielsen, John Hood, Ben Grace, Birgit Leleu, Diarmid Flatley, Cevins McCullah, Justin Gunn, Helane Freeman, Iben Vestergaard, James Studarus, Jenna deBoisblanc, Ryan Millett, Joanna Farley, Jennifer Love, Daniel K. Brown, Jessica Bortman, Kathi Scarminach, Lucia de Miguel,Marcos Novak, Mark Johnson, Meredith Ventura, Merith Cosden, Sabina Hyoju Ahn, Sophie Cooper, Shani Clark, Stejara Dinulescu, Stephanie Ingoldsby, Weihao Qiu, Betsy Zuck, and more.

In addition to being a fun weekend celebrating the power of light and philanthropy, Rudert stated, “This exhibition invites guests to explore the profound relationship between light and energy. Unite to Light the Night is not just a fundraiser; it’s a reminder that light is a powerful force that unites communities and drives positive change.”

Unite to Light the Night Events

The Glow Gala starts out the festivities on Friday, October 18, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. with an immersive art tour that will guide you through the exhibition, introduce you to the artists, and showcase a series of vibrant performances and activities that harmonize with the luminous theme of the night. Enjoy a special performance by the State Street Ballet, create mesmerizing light paintings, indulge in a culinary experience, and sip on craft cocktails from Pearl Social. Forget to bring your glitter and sparkle? Don’t worry, a professional body painter will elevate your look for the evening. The Glow Gala promises to educate and entertain, all while supporting Unite to Light’s mission to bring light to the 750 million people living without electricity. Tickets start at $225 and include an open bar, dinner, and dessert.

The Community Showcase is a free event on Saturday, October 19 from 5-7:30 p.m. with a focus on the whole family. MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, will facilitate a playful learning activity where curious minds of all ages can build circuits, play with magnets, and contribute to a collaborative LED display of light and color. Children’s Creative Youth Project and Explore Ecology’s Art From Scrap will also offer creative activities. There is also an Artist Talk at 6:30 p.m., moderated by Sullivan Goss Gallery Owner Nathan Vonk, where artists will delve into the stories behind their creations and their connection to Unite to Light’s mission. Food from Disfruta Food Truck, beer from Topa Topa, Considered Coffee, and other beverages will be available for purchase. Entry is free but guests must register in advance or upon arrival.

The Bright Bash multi-sensory dance party then takes over as the sun sets, on Saturday, October 19 from 8-11 p.m. The high energy bash is hosted among the art for an experience you won’t find anywhere else. With live DJs spinning electronic music, art carts (that you can ride!), a glitter station, tutorials on how to use illuminated objects to create “flow art,” and a dance performance by the Selan Dance Collective, this night will surely enlighten and entertain. Tickets start at $30 and include a drink. VIP tickets include food and beverages.

All events take place at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden Street. For tickets and additional information see unitetolight.org.