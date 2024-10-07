New Santa Barbara Company Launches Seaweed-Based Scrubs

A self-proclaimed “ocean bird,” Santa Barbara’s Jessica Davis has always maintained a passion for the sea. For years, she has balanced her career as an oncological nurse with her love for the ocean, participating as a member of various open water swimming clubs such as Reef and Run and Santa Barbara Masters Swimming. This is why, when Davis had the idea to launch a sustainable scrubwear line, she immediately gravitated towards using seaweed as an alternative material. Slowly but surely, Davis’s vision has become a reality and her company, Kelp Clothing, is set to soon debut and release its first collection: a scrub line made from seaweed.

Marketing collateral for Kelp Clothing, Jessica Davis’s new line of scrubs made from sea kelp. | Photo: Courtesy

When describing the impetus behind creating Kelp Clothing, Davis explained that she was inspired after noticing the expansion of fast fashion within the medical realm. She elaborated that it has become the norm for medical personnel, even physicians, to wear scrubs and that this has sparked a market for “fashionable scrubs.” Scrubs are no longer just a medical uniform but, for some, are used to express personal style. This newfound emphasis on the aesthetic of scrubs has led to a surge in scrub lines and even the emergence of trends. And, to meet these quickly evolving trends, many scrub lines have been mimicking the same unsustainable practices embraced by the larger fashion world.

Most popular scrub brands rely on synthetic fabrics that are composed of chemically produced fibers, like polyester, spandex, and rayon. These fabrics are terrible for the environment, taking thousands of years to decompose and shedding huge amounts of microplastics. Moreover, the direct effects of synthetic textiles on human health are not fully understood, but these fabrics are often linked to negative side effects, specifically skin irritation and allergic reactions. While some scrub companies are transitioning to using recycled plastics, the impact of this shift is limited. Recycled plastics are not fully sustainable and still emit tons of microplastics.

For Davis, an ocean enthusiast, the environmental cost of fast fashion has not gone unchecked. As a nurse, though, Davis expressed special concern about the potential health risks that are associated with fast fashion.

“I’ve been working in community oncology for a number of years, for most of my career, and I know that the toxicity of materials plays a role in illness. I started looking into the materials that these scrub lines were using and it was really eye opening,” Davis said. “We’re on a mission to heal the sick as nurses. And what we’re wearing, fast fashion, not only pollutes the environment but potentially contributes to illness. So I started looking into other options.”

Davis recounted that, after hearing about all the different ways that seaweed is starting to be used commercially, she realized that seaweed would be the perfect material for her sustainable scrub line.

“I started reading about seaweed out of interest. It came up again and again that people were actually manufacturing yarn from seaweed. It seems remarkable and it is a process for sure to make the yarn. But, there are a ton of benefits,” Davis said.

In addition to being biodegradable and chemical-free, seaweed yarn is esteemed for being remarkably breathable and soft. Davis has already received prototypes of her seaweed-based scrubs and raved about their high quality. “I wear [the prototypes] to work. It’s incredible. So comfortable, dries easily, and just fits the body so well,” she said.

Although Davis has received prototypes of her scrubs, she does not yet have the product in hand. Davis clarified that there are still some loose ends that need to be tied up before her scrubs will be available to the public. For one, she is still in communication with manufacturers, hoping to connect with one that would allow her to use 100 percent algae knit for her scrubs. Davis estimates that the scrubs will be in stock for ordering in about three months. Until then, she has created a website that displays what will be offered and what the scrubs will look like.

Davis shared that she is interested in expanding Kelp Clothing to incorporate more than just scrubs. She has been astonished by the quality of her prototypes and is eager to develop a line of regular clothing made from seaweed. Davis also observed that, because her scrubs are such excellent quality, the pieces can easily be worn as daily wear.

“The scrub pants look like a pair of nice sportswear pants. I’ll wear it with a tank top and a nice pair of shoes. The material is so nice that it really can function as beautiful clothing, separate from a scrub line,” said Davis.

Kelp Clothing has been Davis’s passion project for years. After years of putting in hard work and dutifully balancing this venture with her full-time job, she is excited and optimistic about Kelp Clothing’s upcoming developments. Check out Kelp Clothing’s website here to learn more!