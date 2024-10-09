Mother of Valentine’s Day Stabbing Victim Brings Judge to Tears During Impact Statement

October 7 was an emotional day in Department 9, with family members of Georgia Avery, the victim of a Valentine’s Day stabbing by her classmate in 2021, delivering impact statements to the court. The attacker, Cora Vides, was found guilty of attempted murder on August 12 after a lengthy jury trial. The same jury later ruled Vides to be legally insane at the time of the attack, meaning she will serve her sentence in a mental hospital instead of a prison. Now, guided by recommendations from the California Department of State Hospitals and victim impact statements, Santa Barbara Judge Von Deroian must determine if Vides is admitted to an inpatient or outpatient program, where, and for how long.

Vides was supposed to receive a placement recommendation on October 7 after the victim’s family made their statements, but due to what sounds like a missed email, the Department of State Hospitals didn’t begin reviewing Vides’s mental health reports and court records until later than expected. Therefore, the state was unable to provide a recommendation to the court in time.

However, the victim, as well as her mother, father, and older sister, still gave statements to a packed and teary courtroom.

Vides herself had a difficult time keeping her composure, crying and screaming, “That’s not true!” and “I didn’t, I didn’t!” when Avery’s parents spoke about her premeditated plan to kill their daughter. According to witness testimony, Vides was guiding Avery through a meditation practice the night of February 13 when she counted down from three and stabbed Avery in the neck. After a struggle resulting in additional stab wounds to Avery, Vides was eventually moved to wake up her parents, who got Avery to the hospital.

“‘Georgia has a cut,’” began Kelly Avery, Georgia’s mother. “That is what [Vides’s father] said to me on the phone that night. When I pressed him for more details, he hung up.”

During the jury trial, the defense team argued that Vides was in a severely dissociated state when she stabbed Avery in the neck — a state that one expert witness compared to being on autopilot. “If this is your autopilot, then something is really wrong,” said Robert Avery, Georgia’s father. “I fear something like this could happen again.”

For months after the stabbing, “Georgia was afraid of everything,” Kelly added. In Georgia’s video-recorded impact statement, she said that neither of them could sleep for months over fears that Vides would come “try to finish the job.” In the hospital, Georgia was afraid of her doctors, nurses, and family, despite knowing they were all there to help her.

Kelly Avery described a moment months after the attack when she leaned down to kiss Georgia goodnight, and her necklace brushed Georgia’s neck. The feeling of cold metal on her stab wound caused Georgia to recoil from her mother and scream — a moment Kelly said, as a mother, she “will never forget.” Even the judge was brought to tears by this statement.

“Your actions, Cora, have made me feel like a failure,” Kelly said, her voice wavering. “I could not protect Georgia.”

Even with the help of a 24/7 service dog and a single dorm room, Georgia has faced immense challenges at college. She described barricading her door with furniture while she slept, still terrified of someone trying to hurt her. “My trust in other people has been thoroughly shattered,” she said. To this day, Georgia participates in “exhausting,” intensive therapy just to stay afloat.

“Georgia’s only fault was loving and supporting the defendant as a friend,” said Olivia Avery, Georgia’s older sister. “I forgive you, but I am still deeply afraid of you.”

The court will continue to hear impact statements from both parties on October 29, when a placement recommendation for Vides will be made.