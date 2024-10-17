Review | Jungle State of Mind

At their every show, I lose myself to the world that is Jungle. There’s something about this collective of musicians — the way they bind you to their enticing loops of oranges, beiges, and yellows. And for the next two hours, your mind will only move within their shadows and lights.

The band started as a deejay duo, initially consisting of members Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland. Today, they play as a full band, playing most of their instruments live onstage.

Tom McFarland of Jungle at Vina Robles Amphitheater, September 25, 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Still Jungle’s roots are very much still planted in the dance genre.

I first saw Jungle at the Santa Barbara Bowl, in late summer 2023, when “Back on 74” was just making its way to my corner of the Internet. I remember their music simply flowing through me and I was sold. Even with barely any cursory knowledge, seeing them live was all I needed.

I thought they were just so cool. With their black sunglasses and leather, and their silhouettes illuminated on the vaudevillian stage.

I went home and put on my headphones and dug away at their discography. I bought their latest vinyl, half because it was a brilliant orange color, half because it made me euphoric, like I was that brilliant orange color.

Since then, Jungle has been on a world tour. When I saw they were making their way back to California, I had to go. Even if that meant battling the nightmarish parking situation at the 17,500-capacity Hollywood Bowl, which was what I thought to be the closest venue.

But wait.

As their Los Angeles show approached, I saw another show pop up. (Or maybe it was always there and I didn’t see it.)

The Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles, a few hours north of Santa Barbara.

This meant that Jungle was going to cruise down to play a small 3,300-person-capacity venue. Again for the people in the back: I had the chance to see one of my favorite bands play a small, 3,300-person venue.

September 25 — I marked my calendar.

Tom McFarland of Jungle at Vina Robles Amphitheater, September 25, 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Fans enjoying Jungle at Vina Robles Amphitheater, September 25, 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Bas opening for Jungle at Vina Robles Amphitheater, September 25, 2024 | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Jungle’s discography includes four albums: Volcano (2023), Loving in Stereo (2021), For Ever (2018), and Jungle (2014) — which because of the way my brain works, I lovingly think of as their Orange, White, Yellow, and Black albums.

Their Vina Robles set consisted majorly of their Volcano album, along with some favorites from their older albums.

Artistic collaboration plays a major role in Jungle’s identity and evolution. Across their multiple albums, they’ve showcased talents like Bas, Chanel Tres, and Erick the Architect.

At Vina Robles, Paris-born Sudanese-American rapper Bas opened the show. Normally, Jungle will feature their collaborators on a screen, so having Bas there to perform their song “Romeo” live was a treat.

During some performances, you can find yourself waiting for your favorite songs, but for me, it was song after song. My favorites are “Candlelight,” “Dominoes,” “Heavy, California,” “I’ve Been in Love,” “Back on 74,” the new “Let’s Go Back,” “Casio,” “All of the Time,” “Keep Moving,” and “Holding On.” So basically the entire set list.

I keep peeling back the layers of Jungle’s music. There are songs that hit immediately after the first listen. But then, every time I listen to an album again, I uncover more. After catching a show, I always discover new tracks, with the excitement of seeing it live giving it new life.

This year, I told myself I’d die happy if I saw three bands: Bôa, Tops, and Jungle.

Well, I saw Jungle.