SBART Press Luncheon: Victoria Aldana and Ivan Velez Receive Athlete of the Week Awards

Playoff brackets have been released for flag football and girls’ volleyball as the fall sports season is nearing its end game.

Freshman quarterback Victoria Aldana of San Marcos High flag football and junior Ivan Velez of Dos Pueblos High tackle football were named Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week at Monday’s press luncheon.

Aldana led San Marcos to the finals of the Channel League Tournament. She threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns in a win 14-6 over Rio Mesa in the first round. In the semifinal against rival Dos Pueblos she engineered a 34-33 victory by passing for 289 yards and three touchdowns. She added three touchdown passes in a 19-18 loss to Oxnard in the Channel League Tournament Championship.

Junior wide receiver Ivan Velez broke out in Dos Pueblos’ 29-21 victory over Santa Paula.

Velez had the breakout game that the Dos Pueblos faithful have been anticipating in a 29-21 victory over Santa Paula. He finished with six catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns offensively. On defense he hauled in a game-clinching interception in the final moments.

SBCC Football Bounces Back

After starting the season 1-4 the SBCC football team got back on track with a 52-7 victory over Antelope Valley on Saturday.

SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos brought his quarterback Will Doherty to Monday’s press luncheon. Doherty was extremely efficient against Antelope Valley, completing 9-of-10 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

“He leads the team and he does a lot of checks, getting us into good plays and out of bad plays,” said Moropoulos of Doherty. “He has really matured into a fine young quarterback.”

Cate Football Rises to the Top

With a 55-0 victory over Orcutt Academy the Cate football team improved to 6-0 on the season. The Rams are the No. 3 ranked 8-man football team in California according to Maxpreps and led by an outstanding senior class.

“The last two years we have played the hardest schedule in the state with an eye towards this group rising to be seniors,” said Cate Athletic Director Wade Ransom.

The Rams have shutout their last three opponents and defeated the defending CIF Southern Section champions Chadwick and the three-time defending Central Section Champions Fresno Christian.

The three players that Ransom brought to the press luncheon were wide receiver Ethan Rehnborg, quarterback Quinn Pullen, and offensive/defensive lineman Ethan Bouma.