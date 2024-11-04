Charming and Eclectic Craftsmanship of Artisans Featured in Ojai’s Annual Holiday Home Tour & Marketplace

Breathtaking vistas and small-town charm take center stage in Ojai’s Annual Holiday Home Tour & Marketplace event. Featuring visionary local vendors and designers, this seasonal favorite offers a unique opportunity to support and connect with the expanding arts culture in the Ojai region.

Taking place November 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this favorite regional tradition is returning for another year to celebrate the festive season in style. The home tour component highlights four residences that encompass Ojai Valley’s architectural flair and hallmark charm. The selected homes range from a spacious residence located on an orchard, to an adorned and inviting cottage, to homes with breathtaking outdoor vistas.

Collector’s Cottage features floral designer Lynn Malone | Photo: Courtesy

The designs and florals of these featured homes are the product of efforts from Ojai-based designers Emily Denver of Fleur Ojai, Louesa Roebuck, and Lynn Malone. Each respective home embodies how thoughtful arrangement can remarkably elevate spaces. This tour includes the visitation of “Collector’s Cottage,” “Sespe Creek Sanctuary,” “Signal Vista,” and “Villa Valencia.” Free shuttle service will be provided for the convenience of patrons.

A companion event will be taking place simultaneously at the Holiday Marketplace at Libbey Park featuring curated lifestyle and fashion commodities from dozens of vendors. Children are also welcome, as there will be entertainment and a Meet Santa Claus opportunity, in the spirit of Holiday festivities. Admission for the Marketplace is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.

Ojai’s Annual Holiday Home Tour & Marketplace benefits the Ojai Music Festival and the organization’s BRAVO education and programs, which organize free workshops and concerts for the Ojai Valley public schools and greater community.

Accompanying these tours will be entertainment provided by Ojai-based professional and student musical performances. Advance tour tickets are available for $45 per person and can be purchased by calling (805) 646-2053 or visiting OjaiFestival.org.