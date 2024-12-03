TVLI Releases New Album with Live Show at Kiva Cowork in Santa Barbara

The Kiva Cowork space on State Street will be transformed on December 6 for an album release show and celebration of TVLI’s latest album, In Momentum, which was released on November 22. From 7:30 p.m. to midnight, TVLI, better known as Tali Cook, will be putting on an immersive experience of playing pieces from his album, live mixing music, and playing some new sounds for the audience.

Cook’s music, best described as melodic house, will come with a special listener experience.

Cook is partnering with Marina Anahita, the owner and founder of Sandala Experiences, to bring something new to the space. With Cook’s work with lasers and Anahita’s experience hosting immersive experiences, they’ll be creating something unique for everyone to enjoy at Kiva Cowork. In addition to the live performance, the show will open with deejays Anahita, Familiar Faces, and Olivia Eilers.

The venue itself is best known for its open and inviting atmosphere for people in need of a space for work, meetings, and offices. Hosting an album party is something completely new.

“It’s gonna be a space that no one’s ever experienced a concert in,” Cook explained. “And we’re bringing the full production.”

Tali Cook, a k a TVLI | Photo: Matthew Patrick Donner

His musical journey began when he was a child, but he didn’t start diving into electronic music until his time in the military. Upon returning from deployment, he became immersed in analog synthesizers. He reached out and eventually connected with EDM deejay and Grammy-nominated artist BT. From there, Cook signed under the label KSS3TE After Dark, a branch of the larger Black Hole Recordings. Since signing and releasing music, Cook has played a variety of shows ranging from festivals, clubs, and music venues.

Cook explained that a couple years ago he discovered German deejay Ben Böhmer, and almost immediately switched up his genre. Inspired by the art of live mixing during shows with an arrow of self-made sounds, Cook spent the years in between his discovery of Böhmer and his album’s release making unique sounds to be used both in the album and in live shows.

“That sound is uniquely yours,” Anahita said to Cook. “The compositions are different, but you have a sound that’s uniquely yours because you’ve been able to create everything from scratch.” The thousands of hours of work that were put into the album’s creation are both what makes this show so exciting and anticipatory to Cook.

TVLI performing | Photo: Juan Antonio Garcia

Putting together the show has been, as Cook and Anahita agreed on, “very organic.” With Cook’s experience with some of the set up and technical design and Anahita’s work through Sandala Experiences, the show strives to bring something different to the Santa Barbara music scene.

“It’s meant to be like an immersive art installation,” said Anahita.

Cook’s music has reached listeners of all ages and across the world with some of his music being featured in videos and Instagram Reels that have garnered millions of views. His goal is to continue making music and grow his presence, bringing melodic music across the west coast and introducing listeners to something familiar and new at the same time. Cook has already submitted his second album, ready to continue his journey with melodic house music. The experience at Kiva Cowork will only be a start to bringing the sound to the Santa Barbara area.

“We want people to walk in and feel, ‘Whoa, this is cool!’” Anahita laughed. Both Cook and Anahita have poured in hours of work to prepare for the event, which will all be set up the day of the album release show.

“Good sound is good sound, no matter what,” Cook and Anahita agreed.

For more information about the show and for general admission tickets, click here.