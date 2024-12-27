Nurturing Positive Body Image: A Guide for Parents and Caregivers

“Focusing on what the body can do rather than how it looks builds a foundation for healthy self-esteem.”

—Dr. Jennifer Hartstein, Child Psychologist

As a psychotherapist, I support clients of all ages in navigating and overcoming challenges related to body image. Body image refers to how we perceive, think about, and feel toward our bodies, profoundly influencing our mental and emotional well-being.

Alarmingly, nearly 80 percent of teenage girls report dissatisfaction with their bodies, often influenced by the media’s unrealistic portrayals of beauty (Murray et al., 2023).

As the saying goes, “How you see yourself is how you show up in the world,” and helping children develop a positive body image lays the foundation for confidence, resilience, and self-love.

What is Body Image Acceptance?

Body image acceptance involves acknowledging and appreciating your body for its unique qualities and abilities, rather than focusing on perceived flaws. Children who develop body acceptance are more likely to enjoy physical activities for the sake of fun and well-being, rather than as a means to change their appearance. They’re also more inclined to practice balanced eating, guided by hunger and fullness cues, instead of restrictive or guilt-driven eating patterns. This mindset fosters a healthier, more sustainable relationship with both their bodies and overall health.

Children with body acceptance tend to also focus on what their bodies can do, not just how they look. Conversely, negative body image can lead to serious health issues such as disordered eating, compulsive exercise, anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. These challenges often impair social interactions and mental health and can even lead to more severe conditions if left unaddressed (Stice et al., 2022).

How to Encourage Positive Body Image in Children

Parents and caregivers play a key role in shaping body image. Here are strategies to guide and empower your child:

Be a Role Model

Mind Your Words: Avoid negative comments about your own or others’ bodies. Celebrate your body for its abilities rather than its appearance.

Welcome Open Dialogue: Create a safe space to discuss body image concerns, encouraging your child to share fears or insecurities.

Create a safe space to discuss body image concerns, encouraging your child to share fears or insecurities. Challenge Unrealistic Beauty Standards: Help your child critically assess media and social influences, explaining how many images are edited and unrepresentative of reality.

Celebrate Body Diversity

Highlight that bodies come in all different shapes, sizes, and abilities.

Use resources like Bodies Are Cool by Tyler Feder or the Dove Self-Esteem Project to teach acceptance and promote diverse representations.

Encourage Healthy Habits

Balanced Eating: Avoid labeling foods as “good” or “bad.” Instead, focus on nourishment and enjoyment to prevent guilt or shame around food.

Joyful Movement: Prioritize physical activities that your child enjoys, emphasizing fun over appearance-related goals.

Build Confidence Beyond Appearance

Highlight your child’s unique talents, skills, and qualities.

Teach problem-solving and coping strategies like mindfulness to bolster resilience and self-esteem.

Collaborate with Schools

Advocate for anti-bullying programs that address body-related teasing.

Encourage your child to join clubs or activities where skills and interests are valued over appearance.

Final Thoughts

Nurturing a healthier body image in our children is an opportunity to help shape their future. By modeling acceptance, celebrating diversity, and promoting wellness over aesthetics, we can help them develop greater confidence and self-compassion. These values, when nurtured at home, can lead to a lifetime of good self-esteem and mental well-being. As motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein wisely notes, “The greatest gift you can give your children is the freedom to feel confident in their own skin.”

If you find yourself concerned about your child’s body image or self-esteem, remember that you are not alone. Seeking guidance from a healthcare provider or mental health professional can give you the support and reassurance you need to navigate these challenges.

Rebecca Capps, LMFT, specializes in Eating Disorders and is the CEO of Mind-Body Thrive®.

*Note: The information provided is not a substitute for professional therapy or medical advice.

