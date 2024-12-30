As the year comes to a close, we present the top 10 most-read stories from Independent.com, according to our analytics.

News reporter Callie Fausey followed up on the 14,000 solar panels and six supplementary battery systems across 14 school sites that were installed during the summer of 2022.

A quirky recollection of a royal encounter alternatively titled Or, How I Drove Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Out of Montecito.

This feel-good read looks at a new five-year self-sufficiency program from S.B.’s City and County Housing Authorities.

We might not be a Southern Californian publication if there weren’t an article about traffic toward the top of our most-read list.

The student has become the master as our Burger Week spin-off, in its fourth year, bites its way into the top 10. And with more than 20 different burritos being served for just $8, what’s not to love?

The Indy strives to provide up-to-the-minute, breaking news to Santa Barbara County. From wildfires to floods (see #4) we’re proud to know that the emergency information we work hard to provide to the community is being read and hopefully acted upon accordingly.

With the National Weather Service predicting 24-36 hours of steady rain with potentially life-threatening impacts, it’s no wonder that Santa Barbara readers looked to the Indy for the latest updates.

It comes as no surprise that, during a contentious election year, an opinion piece like this one would standout among Santa Barbara’s largely Democratic rhetoric.

This piece shared a GoFundMe and statement from the family of UCSB alum Jake Parker, who died on April 20 after falling from a cliff on Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista while in town for the All-Gaucho Reunion.

This great white certainly made a splash on both our website and social media, racking up 90,000 more views than any other piece this year.