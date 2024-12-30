From left: A major storm in December 2023, baby great white shark, Prince Harry | Credit: Jean Yamamura, Bob Perry for the Condor Express, Mark Jones/Wikicommons

As the year comes to a close, we present the top 10 most-read stories from Independent.com, according to our analytics.

10. Solar Panels at Six of 14 Santa Barbara Unified Sites Generating Nothing but Shade | June 3 | Callie Fausey

News reporter Callie Fausey followed up on the 14,000 solar panels and six supplementary battery systems across 14 school sites that were installed during the summer of 2022.

9. Meghan, Harry, and Barry | February 23 | Barry Maher

A quirky recollection of a royal encounter alternatively titled Or, How I Drove Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Out of Montecito. 

8. Transforming Lives: Housing Authority’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program | April 25 | Isabella Leonard

This feel-good read looks at a new five-year self-sufficiency program from S.B.’s City and County Housing Authorities.

7. Car-mageddon Hits Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County | November 26 | Callie Fausey

We might not be a Southern Californian publication if there weren’t an article about traffic toward the top of our most-read list.

6. Meet the Wrap Stars of Santa Barbara Burrito Week | September 18 | Indy Staff

The student has become the master as our Burger Week spin-off, in its fourth year, bites its way into the top 10. And with more than 20 different burritos being served for just $8, what’s not to love?

5. Evacuation Warnings in Effect as Lake Fire Burns Thousands of Acres | July 6 | Jackson Friedman

The Indy strives to provide up-to-the-minute, breaking news to Santa Barbara County. From wildfires to floods (see #4) we’re proud to know that the emergency information we work hard to provide to the community is being read and hopefully acted upon accordingly.

4. Evacuation Warnings Issued for Parts of Santa Barbara County Ahead of Major Storm | February 2 | Jean Yamamura

With the National Weather Service predicting 24-36 hours of steady rain with potentially life-threatening impacts, it’s no wonder that Santa Barbara readers looked to the Indy for the latest updates.

3. Why I Am Voting for Donald Trump | October 28 | Lou Segal

It comes as no surprise that, during a contentious election year, an opinion piece like this one would standout among Santa Barbara’s largely Democratic rhetoric.

2. Isla Vista Cliff Victim Identified | April 22 | Margaux Lovely & Jackson Friedman

This piece shared a GoFundMe and statement from the family of UCSB alum Jake Parker, who died on April 20 after falling from a cliff on Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista while in town for the All-Gaucho Reunion.

1. ‘Huge’ Great White Shark Spotted Eating Elephant Seal in Santa Barbara Channel | September 19 | Callie Fausey

This great white certainly made a splash on both our website and social media, racking up 90,000 more views than any other piece this year.

