New Year, Same Pressure: Why We Fixate on Weight Loss

January brings a familiar pattern for those of us who work as therapists and coaches. As a clinician who specializes in eating disorders, this rings especially true since I tend to witness a surge of clients during this time of year. The pattern often involves setting a weight-related New Year’s resolution or goal:

“This will be the year I finally lose the weight.”

“I just need to shed those extra pounds, and then everything will fall into place.”

“If I could just lose the weight, I’d feel confident enough to date.”

Once resolutions are made, fitness apps are downloaded, and meal plans are meticulously crafted — the scale becomes both a confidante and a judge. On the surface, this seems innocent enough. After all, setting goals is part of building momentum in our cultural ethos, especially at the turn of the year. But here’s the truth: If your goal for the New Year is to lose weight, take a moment to pause and ask yourself the question most people avoid:

“Why do I want to lose weight?”

The stories we tell ourselves about wanting to lose weight — whether it’s to be “healthier,” “look good in a bikini,” or “feel more confident after a breakup” — often mask deeper, unspoken desires for acceptance, control, or validation. While these surface-level goals may seem motivating, they overlook the why beneath the intention, the underlying emotions and beliefs that shape our relationship with our bodies. Until we understand the root of these desires, we risk chasing external markers of success instead of nurturing genuine self-compassion and connection with ourselves.

Is it really about health, or is it about seeking acceptance in a world that equates worth with size? What do you believe will change — not just in your body, but in your life — once the weight is gone? One might say their desire to lose weight is: “To be healthier” or “To feel better in my body.” However, what they actually could mean is they want to feel more loved, validated, or seen in a world that often judges others based on size. Beneath these kinds of (well-meaning) intentions often lies subconscious conditioning as a result of cultural messaging, stigma, or unprocessed pain — which, if left unexamined, can leave a person feeling trapped in cycles of shame, disconnection, and a constant pursuit of unattainable ideals.

The Myth of Weight as the Premier Solution

We live in a culture that equates thinness with worthiness, control, and premier health — a pervasive narrative that seeps into our consciousness before we might even realize it. From a young age, we’re conditioned to believe that living in a larger body somehow means “less attractive,” “less disciplined,” or even “amoral.” The relentless messaging from the media only deepens these beliefs, selling us the idea that happiness, success, and love are reserved only for those who conform to a narrow, rigid, and even harmful standard of beauty.

This standard of beauty, often referred to as the “thin ideal,” glorifies an unrealistically slim body type while dismissing the natural diversity of shapes and sizes, making it not just harmful but incomplete. Furthermore, while larger bodies are often stigmatized, smaller bodies, or even those who live with conditions such as anorexia, can face their own set of assumptions and pressures. Thinness (frequently praised without question) can obscure real struggles. People with “thin privilege” — including myself at various points in my life — are granted a level of societal acceptance that isn’t afforded to others. However, that privilege does not always shield them from stigma or pain. Comments like: “You’re so lucky to be naturally thin,” or “Why are you worrying about food, you don’t need to lose weight?!” reveal a collective discomfort with acknowledging how bodies of all sizes carry unique burdens.

The duality of privilege and stigma reveals the urgent need for a more inclusive and nuanced dialogue. Weight is not simply about calories in, calories out; it serves as a cultural lens for power, control, and belonging. For instance, workplace wellness programs frequently prioritize weight loss over mental health, community building, or addressing systemic inequities. Similarly, the public reaction to Adele’s weight loss focused on praising her physical transformation, often at the expense of recognizing her artistry, exposing society’s entrenched, size-driven biases. These examples reveal a troubling reality: health and self-worth have been reduced to numbers on a scale, disregarding the soul and individuality of the human experience.

An Invitation to Rethink Our Resolutions

To shift this mindset, we must redefine how we view health and bodies. Health is multidimensional — it’s about physical vitality, emotional resilience, social connection, and the ability to live a fulfilling life. A truly inclusive approach to well-being acknowledges that no two bodies are the same and that a person’s worth is not tied to their weight.

Health is a valid and essential goal, but it cannot be reduced to a number on a scale. | Photo: Courtesy

Let’s start by asking better questions — not just, “How can I lose weight?” but “What does my body need to feel nourished and supported?”

Many of us are well-intentioned and believe we are turning to weight loss to improve. But here’s the thing: Weight is rarely the sole problem. Weight is often the container for something deeper — an expression of grief, an attempt to navigate trauma, a medical issue, or a way to manage feelings of unworthiness in a world that often punishes difference. It’s a coping mechanism that may temporarily soothe the discomfort, but it’s never the whole solution.

When clients tell me they want to lose weight, my role is not to shame or discourage them. Instead, I invite them to explore the layers beneath that desire. What do they believe weight loss will give them? What would it mean to live in their body as it is now? What might they gain — emotionally, socially, or spiritually — if they release the pursuit of thinness?

Embodiment vs. Body Management

In our pursuit of weight loss, we often abandon a deeper, more essential goal: embodiment. To be embodied is to live fully in your body, to experience it as a home rather than a project or something to be fixed. Embodiment means to listen to your body’s signals — hunger, fullness, fatigue, pleasure — without judgment or fear. But for many, this can feel impossible. Diet culture teaches us to manage our bodies, suppress hunger, override fullness, and treat discomfort as a sign of personal failure. The result is often a deep disconnection that leaves us vulnerable to what we hoped to avoid: dissatisfaction, shame, and a constant sense of being at war with ourselves.

Embodiment, on the other hand, is an act of resistance! It requires us to step outside the cultural narrative that tells us our worth is tied to our weight. It asks us to trust our bodies as they are, even when they don’t align with societal ideals. The path of embodiment demands that we examine the systems — commercialization, patriarchy, and the like — that profit from our self-doubt.

Redefining Health and Healing

Health is a valid and essential goal, but it cannot be reduced to a number on a scale. Proper health encompasses physical, emotional, and social well-being. It includes nourishing relationships, meaningful work, restful sleep, and access to joy. When working with clients on their relationship with their bodies, we often discuss health as a process rather than a destination. Instead of focusing on weight loss, we explore ways to honor their body’s needs. As in, how can they move in ways that feel good? What foods make them feel energized and satisfied? How might they cultivate greater self-compassion versus self-criticism?

This approach isn’t always straightforward, especially in a world that rewards weight loss and stigmatizes fatness. But it’s always worth it. At the heart of this work is a simple yet radical truth: You are more than your body. And your body, in all its imperfection, deserves care and respect — not because of what it looks like, but because it is the vessel that carries you through life.

A New Kind of Resolution

So, this January, I invite you to rethink your resolutions. Instead of resolving to lose weight, resolve to build a deeper relationship with your body. Commit to tuning into its wisdom, meet its needs with kindness, and question the stories you’ve been told about its value. And if you’re feeling brave, resolve to challenge the systems that keep us disconnected from our bodies in the first place. Because this isn’t just personal work — it’s political. To live in your body unapologetically, to claim it as your own, is to defy a culture that profits from your self-doubt.

This year, make your resolution not to shrink but to expand into your body, truth, and life.

Rebecca Capps, LMFT, specializes in Eating Disorders and is the CEO of Mind-Body Thrive®. *Note: The information provided is not a substitute for professional therapy or medical advice.