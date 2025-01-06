Red Flag Warning Called for Tuesday Through Thursday in Santa Barbara County

The dry, cold air of Santa Barbara’s winter is about to give way to drier, colder air plus high-velocity winds along interior mountains and the Santa Ynez Range. A Red Flag Warning has been called for Santa Barbara County from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday, as winds could gust up to 50mph, and blow at a sustained 25-30mph. The National Weather Service warns of the likelihood of downed frees, fire dangers, power outages, airport delays, and dangerous sea conditions.

Tuesday’s temperatures across Santa Barbara County are forecast to drop by 5-10 degrees as cold air pushes in from the north, while on Wednesday, temperatures rise again as the winds diminish.

In Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains and foothills, wind gusts could reach upward of 80mph. The forecast is a windstorm blowing out of the north and northeast to send 50-80mph winds across the Santa Monica Mountains to the San Gabriels, Santa Susana Pass, and points in between. Wind shear, power outages, and wind damage are predicted. The Red Flag Warning to the south runs from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials ask the public to avoid spark-producing activities and to report signs of smoke to 9-1-1. The Ready, Set, Go page at Santa Barbara County Fire provides information on how a wildfire action plan can help you prepare ahead of time for an emergency evacuation.