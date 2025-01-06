News
Public Safety

Red Flag Warning Called for Tuesday Through Thursday in Santa Barbara County

High Winds and Dry, Cold Air Expected

By
Mon Jan 06, 2025 | 7:11pm
A major windstorm forecast for the next few days is causing critical fire conditions as well as the likelihood of downed trees, like this eucalyptus from September 2023. | Credit: California Highway Patrol Santa Barbara

The dry, cold air of Santa Barbara’s winter is about to give way to drier, colder air plus high-velocity winds along interior mountains and the Santa Ynez Range. A Red Flag Warning has been called for Santa Barbara County from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday, as winds could gust up to 50mph, and blow at a sustained 25-30mph. The National Weather Service warns of the likelihood of downed frees, fire dangers, power outages, airport delays, and dangerous sea conditions.

Tuesday’s temperatures across Santa Barbara County are forecast to drop by 5-10 degrees as cold air pushes in from the north, while on Wednesday, temperatures rise again as the winds diminish.

In Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains and foothills, wind gusts could reach upward of 80mph. The forecast is a windstorm blowing out of the north and northeast to send 50-80mph winds across the Santa Monica Mountains to the San Gabriels, Santa Susana Pass, and points in between. Wind shear, power outages, and wind damage are predicted. The Red Flag Warning to the south runs from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials ask the public to avoid spark-producing activities and to report signs of smoke to 9-1-1. The Ready, Set, Go page at Santa Barbara County Fire provides information on how a wildfire action plan can help you prepare ahead of time for an emergency evacuation.

Tue Jan 07, 2025 | 11:09am
https://www.independent.com/2025/01/06/red-flag-warning-called-for-tuesday-through-thursday-in-santa-barbara-county/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.