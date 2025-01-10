Santa Barbara Rallies Around Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Community Festivities

“Everyone has the power for greatness — not for fame, because greatness is determined by service,” Martin Luther King Jr. famously said during his speech in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 3, 1968.

Taking inspiration from this quotation for this year’s theme, the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara (MLKSB) presents its 18th annual holiday celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. The primary event will take place on Monday, January 20 (the national holiday), but there will be a week of tributes surrounding this day of commemoration.

For the past 18 years, the MLKSB committee has set out to foster positive community relations surrounding the teachings and remembrance of Dr. King, as well as ensuring the appropriate recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day each year.

Martin Luther King Jr. | Photo: Unseen Histories

The 2025 day of tribute on Monday will kick off with an opening prayer by Mia Lopez, Leader of the Family of the Coastal Band of the Chumash Nation, at 9 a.m. at De la Guerra Plaza, at 20 East De la Guerra Street.

Isaac Garrett, MLKSB boardmember, will give a welcome address contextualizing the theme for this year’s program, and elected officials Gregg Hart and Laura Capps will share their reflections on the themes surrounding service and greatness.

“I hope that the community feels a sense of camaraderie with the many diverse groups in Santa Barbara, and that there is an increase in understanding of Dr. King’s philosophy and legacy of service to others. Additionally, an appreciation of cultural diversity, which makes for a stronger community when divergent ideas are considered,” said E. Onja Brown, executive director and CEO of MLKSB.

Kathy Hughes will lead the morning program with a speech about her career and role in serving the community. Along with this, there will be a selected cohort of elementary school children who will read their award-winning essays, as well as a performance by Janet Reineck’s World Dance for Humanity.

The march up State Street will then begin at 10 a.m. as participants move toward the Arlington Theatre, where they will be greeted by jazz musicians Gorospe Productions. A 90-minute program will follow, beginning at 11 a.m., with Wendy Sims-Moten serving a master of ceremonies. The keynote speaker is Dr. Lisa Sideris, who will center her sentiments around this year’s theme. Sideris is a professor of Environmental Studies at UC Santa Barbara who researches the ethical implications of natural processes and serves as the President-Elect of the International Society for the Study of Religion, Nature, and Culture — all relevant experiences for her much-anticipated keynote address at this prestigious event.

The younger generation will also have a role, with students who placed in the poetry contest reading their inspiring, award-winning works. Rosalyn Collins will sing the opening song, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (Black National Anthem). This will be followed by Sese Ntem with a performance of ewe music (Ewe instrumentation is largely percussion-based and includes talking drum, double or single gong, and gourd rattle played in complex, polyrhythmic patterns; for those who remember, it was performed to great acclaim in 2023) and the captivating singer Tony Maddox with a program that is sure to inspire those in attendance.

In addition to Monday’s celebration, in the days leading up to January 20 holiday, there are a number of community events occurring in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Thursday, January 16, there will be a ceremony at UCSB’s Eternal Flame from noon to 1 p.m. This program will be followed by a walk to North Hall to honor the African-American protesters who demanded more programs and resources for students, subsequently leading to the establishment of the Center for Black Studies Research and the hiring of more African-American faculty at the university. Sponsored by MLKSB and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, this will be followed by a reception, including a keynote address from Dr. Charles Terry. Food and beverages will also be provided.

Organizers and elected officials at a previous Santa Barbara Martin Luther King Day Celebration | Photo: Rod Rolle

On Friday, January 17, there will be a Congregation B’nai B’rith Friday Night Service featuring a student reading from poetry awardees with representatives from both the 6-12 and 13-18 age group competitions. This will be held at 7 p.m. at the temple, located at 1000 San Antonio Creek Road.

On Saturday, January 18, the Community Environmental Council (CEC) is staging a screening of the film Raging Waters, and a subsequent panel of experts will speak about Santa Barbara’s flood concerns. This takes place at the CEC Environmental Hub, 1219 State Street.

On Sunday, January 19, various community worship services will be held. The full list can be accessed at mlksb.org.

The Martin Luther King Jr. events on Monday will occur from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and were made possible due to the diligent efforts and sponsorship of the City of Santa Barbara, Fidelity National Title, James S. Bower Foundation, First United Methodist Church, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Congregation B’nai B’rith, UCSB MultiCultural Center, and Healing Justice Santa Barbara.

For more information on the committee’s mission and the celebration, visit mlksb.org.