The Doublewide Kings To Perform Dynamic Musical Tribute At The Marjorie Luke Theatre

Santa Barbara music legends, The Doublewide Kings, will return to their hometown and perform a tribute to the music of Neil Young with a terrific lineup of guest artists at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on January 25 at 7:30 p.m. to watch an opening performance from Santa Barbara favorite, Johnny Irion’s U.S. Elevator. The Doublewide Kings will feature guest performances from Jackson Gillies on the guitar, Phil Salazar on the fiddle, and Marc McKinnon on the Dobro.

On the heels of their recently sold out “Next Waltz” show with the Santa Barbara Symphony at the Granada Theatre, the Doublewide Kings are continuing their momentum with another tribute performance. An unforgettable evening of music and community, also a special benefit concert, will fundraise for the Marjorie Luke Theatre, with proceeds supporting the execution of its LED lighting project.

Renowned for their dynamic takes on classic rock, the Doublewide Kings have continuously entertained audiences with their tribute shows honoring Neil Young, The Allman Brothers, Van Morrison, and many more rock music legends throughout their career on stage.

This performance will be especially remarkable for the group because it is a full circle from their very first tribute show, which was also centered around Neil Young.

If you’re looking to engage with Santa Barbara’s vibrant local music scene or honor the legacy of a music great, this is your chance to attend and support the Santa Barbara community. Tickets are available now at luketheatre.org.