Lompoc is opting out of Santa Barbara Wine Country. That’s the effect, say some, of the city council’s decision on Tuesday to exclude the city from the ongoing formation of a countywide “Wine BID,” or business improvement district.

With two members recusing themselves due to wine industry ties, the three other council members voted together to not support a 1 percent tax on winery sales within city limits. The proceeds of that proposed fee were to go to funding the marketing efforts of the Santa Barbara County Vintners Association. With the county Board of Supervisors and other cities already signing on to the proposal, which is currently being used in other wine regions around the state, the Wine BID is expected to pass as soon as next month.

“The Wine BID will progress without Lompoc,” said Alison Laslett of the Santa Barbara Vintners. “It will simply remove the city from the district.”

That means Lompoc will not be included in any of the organization’s future marketing efforts, and will be removed from advertising campaigns, maps, events, and so forth.

“They will not be considered part of Santa Barbara Wine Country, which will now end with the Sta. Rita Hills, said Laslett. “We will not legally be able to mention or promote them.”

The meeting featured more than a dozen winery representatives speaking in favor of the idea, and just one opposed. That was Gavin Chanin, who spoke of past problems with the Vintners Association and was dismayed that not all wineries were notified of Tuesday’s meeting. He doesn’t like that the proposed BID would include 100 percent of the wineries in its boundaries, instead preferring that the organization be a voluntary one.

“At the end of the day, I think the association should be run by and paid for by willing members. It is just that simple,” he said to the council. “I believe the association should do outreach to rebuild themselves, heal old wounds, and work to serve the community and grow their membership.”

Chanin later said that he felt bullied by supporters of the idea and that others have told him they felt the same. “I did not expect to make any friends that night,” he said. “But I learned yesterday there is a very broad group that didn’t feel like they could say similar sentiments.”

Chanin said he is still “really torn” by the proposal but felt like he had to say his piece. His public position related to Lompoc is also a bit conflicted because he plans to break ground very soon on a winery at the corner of Industrial Way and Highway 246 in the city of Buellton, which is likely to be in the Wine BID coverage area.

In their comments, the council members who had not recused themselves were opposed to the idea of a new tax and disappointed that they didn’t hear about the idea earlier. Laslett, however, said she contacted the city’s staff seven separate times in advance of the meeting, and wondered why her inquiries had not been considered. The Wine BID has also been in the news repeatedly since last fall.

Lompoc also opted out during the first attempt at a Wine BID five years ago. That was one reason the original attempt failed, though it’s less likely to have that effect this time. Many of the wineries who opposed the idea then are now fervent supporters this time around, especially since the market is currently very challenging and the other regions that have since created BIDs are reaping benefits.

If the Wine BID passes without Lompoc, the effect will be predominantly felt by the city’s many wineries and tourist-serving businesses.

“It’s a terrible thing for the City of Lompoc,” said Laslett. “They really cut out a ton of small wineries that would benefit from an increase in visitation.”