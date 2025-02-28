Orchids in Full Bloom at the 77th Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

The 77th annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is preparing for a colorful weekend March 7-9 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. With more than 50 vendors from around the world, attendees will be able to check out exhibits and learn more about orchids from the exotic to beloved favorites. The three-day indoors event will also feature a number of workshops during the day, with special events each evening.

Attendees will also be able to see which orchids have won in the three competitions, judged by community members and members of the American Orchid Society the day before.

“I’ve fallen in love with this event,” said Olivia Sorgman, Executive Show Manager for the Orchid Show. “There’s things to do for every age. It’s really fun and rewarding to see so many people happy.”

The daytime workshops and exhibits include a juried art exhibition by the Santa Barbara Art Exhibition, and a series of floral arrangements from vendors that display orchids of different families and colors. There will be free potting demonstrations over the weekend as well as a few kokedama workshops spaced out over the weekend. There will be one orchid mounting workshop on Saturday.

But in addition to the daytime festivities, the Orchid Show will also have some evening events for different audiences. Before the official event begins, viewers can experience an “Orchid Serenity Yoga and Sound Bath” on Thursday, March 6. It will be led by Emma Davis, the founder of S.B. Beach Yoga and Danielle Elese of Foxy Sage.

Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is March 7-9 | Photo: Heidi Kilpatrick

Friday night will feature a closed dinner (sadly sold out in advance), where Chef Amy Baer of Epicurean S.B. will prepare a four-course meal for attendees to enjoy surrounded by colorful foliage. The final event on Saturday evening, “Orchids After Dark,” will have an after-hours vibe and feature enhanced lighting, a cash bar, and deejay. Tickets for the evening events are separate.

Attendees can also purchase tickets for a special VIP tour, where they will be guided by a judge from the American Orchid Society to examine and learn about the various orchids on display.

Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is March 7-9 | Photo: Heidi Kilpatrick

“If they don’t have an audience, then there’s no show,” Sorgman said. Adding activities for attendees of all ages helps to gather the community to check out and see what the vendors have to offer as well as learn more about orchids in general. Santa Barbara’s coastal climate makes it ideal for growing orchids, and what better place than to learn more and even pick one up than the International Orchid Show?

Tickets are available for purchase online or at the door and are separated based on days and events. The daytime show goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and visitors will have the opportunity to check out all the exhibits and learn more about orchids from around the world.

For more information, about the events and workshops over the weekend, or detailed information about the various ticket options, visit sborchidshow.com.