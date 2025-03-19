Sign up to get Matt Kettmann’s Full Belly Files, which serves up multiple courses of food & drink coverage every Friday, going off-menu from our regularly published content to deliver tasty nuggets of restaurant, recipe, and refreshment wisdom to your inbox

Bob Cummings speaks at Gainey’s mushroom lunch.
From left: Matt, Dan Gainey, Jeff LeBard, and Bob Cummings


As we crept beneath the umbrellas of ancient oaks, with our eyes fixed on the damp earth for golden flashes of our preferred fungi, the renowned mushroom expert Bob Cummings promised that wild pigs don’t eat chanterelles.

But given the mess that these boars recently made of every square inch of shaded ground — the same zone where these delectable wild shrooms emerge from the oaks’ sprawling root systems — the specifics of swine diets didn’t matter much. What had been a reliable hunting ground for chanterelles was mostly a trample of mud and poison oak shoots this past Friday, with only a scattered few of the plump treasures finding their way into our baskets.

Wallkit

We’re glad you’re a fan of The Independent

Now is the time to register to keep reading! Register for free and get access to two more free articles this month.

Register

Or get unlimited access when you subscribe today!

Wallkit

Thanks for being a loyal Independent reader!

You’ve read three free articles this month. Subscribe and get unlimited access to the best reporting available in Santa Barbara.

INDY+

$6/month or $60/year

INDY+ SUPPORTER

$10/month or $100/year

INDY+ PATRON

$500/year

Thanks for supporting independent regional news!

Wed Mar 19, 2025 | 19:59pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/19/full-belly-files-mushrooms-wine-women-and-pappy-van-winkle/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.