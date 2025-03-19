Bob Cummings speaks at Gainey’s mushroom lunch.

From left: Matt, Dan Gainey, Jeff LeBard, and Bob Cummings



As we crept beneath the umbrellas of ancient oaks, with our eyes fixed on the damp earth for golden flashes of our preferred fungi, the renowned mushroom expert Bob Cummings promised that wild pigs don’t eat chanterelles.

But given the mess that these boars recently made of every square inch of shaded ground — the same zone where these delectable wild shrooms emerge from the oaks’ sprawling root systems — the specifics of swine diets didn’t matter much. What had been a reliable hunting ground for chanterelles was mostly a trample of mud and poison oak shoots this past Friday, with only a scattered few of the plump treasures finding their way into our baskets.