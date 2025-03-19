Hundreds of Santa Barbara High School Students Stage Walkout to Protest ICE Presence in Neighborhoods

With ICE raids rattling Santa Barbara County neighborhoods this year, even students are feeling afraid. But, as it’s been said a million times over, there is no bravery without fear.

And these kids are brave.

On Tuesday, March 18, hundreds of Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) students displayed that courage by staging a walkout to protest the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Santa Barbara neighborhoods.