BREAKING NEWS: University of California Implements System-Wide Hiring Freeze Amid Budget Uncertainty
Hundreds of Santa Barbara High School Students Stage Walkout to Protest ICE Presence in Neighborhoods

Student Protesters Call on School District to Provide More Resources to District’s Families in Wake of Recent Arrests

Wed Mar 19, 2025 | 4:32pm
Santa Barbara High School students organized a walkout on Tuesday to protest ICE raids in local neighborhoods. Credit: Jacqueline Inda

With ICE raids rattling Santa Barbara County neighborhoods this year, even students are feeling afraid. But, as it’s been said a million times over, there is no bravery without fear. 

And these kids are brave. 

On Tuesday, March 18, hundreds of Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) students displayed that courage by staging a walkout to protest the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Santa Barbara neighborhoods.

Thu Mar 20, 2025 | 00:14am
