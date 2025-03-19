Hundreds of Santa Barbara High School Students Stage Walkout to Protest ICE Presence in Neighborhoods
Student Protesters Call on School District to Provide More Resources to District’s Families in Wake of Recent Arrests
With ICE raids rattling Santa Barbara County neighborhoods this year, even students are feeling afraid. But, as it’s been said a million times over, there is no bravery without fear.
And these kids are brave.
On Tuesday, March 18, hundreds of Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) students displayed that courage by staging a walkout to protest the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Santa Barbara neighborhoods.
We’re glad you’re a fan of The Independent
Now is the time to register to keep reading! Register for free and get access to two more free articles this month.
Or get unlimited access when you subscribe today!
Already a subscriber? Login
Thanks for being a loyal Independent reader!
You’ve read three free articles this month. Subscribe and get unlimited access to the best reporting available in Santa Barbara.
$6/month or $60/year
$10/month or $100/year
$500/year
Thanks for supporting independent regional news!