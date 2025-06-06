Celebrate Summer with Santa Barbara’s Free Film Series

As summer rounds the corner, so do free summer film series presented by SBIFF Applebox Films, UCSB Arts & Lectures, and the Metro Summer Movie Series. These season specials will bring together family, friends, and the community alike to watch classics on the big screen. With three different weekly chances to gather and watch a movie, there are plenty of chances to keep busy this summer.

Applebox Films from SBIFF

Every Saturday at 10 a.m. for 10 weeks this summer, SBIFF’s Riviera Theatre is offering free family films from Disney with complimentary popcorn and drinks. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first film of the series will take place on June 14, presenting the beloved family classic Peter Pan. The film follows Wendy and her brothers as they are whisked away to the magical world of Neverland with the hero of their stories, Peter Pan.

Hercules will run on June 21. Hercules, the son of Zeus and Hera, loses his immortality and must prove himself a hero in order to regain it.

Cinderella is the next film in the series, playing on June 28. This classic film follows Cinderella as her cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the royal ball, but with help from two friendly mice, Gus and Jaq, as well as a Fairy Godmother, she is able to attend.

Tarzan will run on July 5, illustrating the classic story of a man who is raised by gorillas in the jungle and grapples with his sense of belonging when he discovers he is human.

Lady and the Tramp will bring romance to the Riviera on July 12. The tale follows a sheltered uptown cocker spaniel and a street-smart downtown mutt.

The Riviera will become a magical world on July 19 with the screening of Aladdin. When a poor boy discovers a magic lamp, he uses the genie within it to win the love of Princess Jasmine, while also having to defeat the evil Jafar.

The next film in line is 101 Dalmatians, screening on July 26. When a litter of Dalmatian puppies are kidnapped by the minions of Cruella De Vil, the owners must track them down to save them from being used as a cruel fashion statement.

Mulan, the classic tale of bravery and feminism, will be screened August 2. To save her father from dying in the army, a young maiden secretly takes his place and becomes one of China’s greatest heroines, all under the mask of disguise.

Robin Hood will play on August 9. The story follows a legendary British outlaw and a band of men as they battle Prince John’s tyranny in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals.The final movie in the series is Lilo & Stitch, on August 16. A parentless young girl adopts a “dog” from the local pound, only to find out that it is a dangerous scientific experiment taking refuge on Earth.

The Metro Summer Movie Series

Metropolitan Theatres presents its annual summer special, bringing family favorites to the big screen at Camino Real Cinemas. On June 18 through August 6, the Metro Summer Kids’ Movie Series will offer a new weekly film at 10 a.m. every Wednesday morning. Moviegoers can celebrate summer with family and friends for just $2 per ticket, available for purchase at metrotheatres.com, the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app, and the theater box office.

The first film in the series is the family-favorite Despicable Me 4 on June 18. The movie follows beloved supervillain Gru as he teams up with his long-lost twin brother to stop a new villain threatening the world.

Next up will be The Bad Guys on June 25. The film follows a group of reformed criminal anthropomorphic animals as they attempt to change their reputations.

The Garfield Movie will be screened on July 2. The typically lazy cat Garfield embarks on an adventure outside his comfort zone.





On July 9, the theatre will screen The Wild Robot. The film tells the story of a robot stranded on a wild island who learns to survive by befriending the local animals.

Recent favorite Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be screened on July 16. Beloved Marvel superhero Miles Morales journeys through multiple Spider-Verse dimensions to halt a new threat.

Shrek 2 will be screened on July 23. When Shrek and Fiona visit Fiona’s parents’ kingdom, they take on a journey filled with obstacles.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation will screen on July 30, a fitting film for the season. When Dracula and his friends embark on a monster cruise, they take on a hilarious summer adventure.

Last but not least, Kung Fu Panda 4 will be screened on August 6. When protagonist Po faces a new enemy, he discovers more about his past and protects his land.

The UCSB Arts & Lectures Free Summer Films

UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture presents Dog Days of Summer, a series of free summer films at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden. Every Friday night under the stars, July 11 through August 29, they will play classic favorites at 8:30 p.m. There will be a film every Friday, with the exception of August 1, due to Fiesta activities. Bring your own blankets and chairs to set up and enjoy the movie on the lawn. This summer tradition began in 2010 and is now one of Santa Barbara’s most cherished summertime customs.

The first film is 101 Dalmatians, which begins the series on July 11.

The Sandlot will follow the week after, screening on July 18. The film follows 5th-grader Scotty Smalls as he moves to a new town and embarks on a hilarious adventure, even encountering the dreaded Beast behind the left-field fence.

Best in Show will be screened July 25. This movie is fit out with an all-star cast, following a diverse group of dog owners as they showcase their contenders in the Mayflower Dog Show.

The next movie will be My Dog Skip on August 8. The coming-of-age story is a testimony to unique friendship.

Isle of Dogs will screen the following week on August 15. The movie follows the journey of a group of dogs who are exiled to Trash Island, with the company of a 12-year-old boy in search of his bodyguard dog.

Marley & Me, based on a best-selling memoir, is screening on August 22. Two newlywed journalists build a life together while trying to navigate owning their troublesome yellow Lab, Marley.

The final movie screening presents Dog on August 29. An Army Ranger and Belgian Malinois are initially an unlikely pairing, but forced to race down the coast together to make it to a fellow soldier’s funeral, the two become entangled.