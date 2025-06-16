The 150th Santa Barbara High School Class Graduates with Words of Encouragement from State Senator Monique Limón

Class of ’97 graduate and California State Senator Monique Limón spoke to the 150th graduating class of Santa Barbara High School during commencement ceremonies Thursday night. The alumna won a decisive vote on Monday, June 9, earning her the title of first Latina president of the California Senate.

“We want your brains, your talent, your enthusiasm, so that you can be the next leaders, to lead your communities, the state, the nation, the world,” said Limón in her speech to the crowd of about 500 students and their families.

“A legacy isn’t built in one grand gesture; it is built in every choice, every action, every moment. So go forward and build a legacy that demands to be remembered,” says Principal Fred Razo. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

On Tuesday, June 10, the former Santa Barbara Unified school boardmember was recognized as a distinguished SBHS alumna of the year. The youngest honoree, she is joining the list of recipients including the first woman commandant of cadets at the U.S. Military Academy and Major General Diana Leach Holland (class of ’86, 2024) to more-than-40-year SBHS girls’ basketball coach and valued community volunteer Andrew Butcher (class of ’76, 2015).

“Since 1875, our school has been a home for generations of students who dared to dream, to rise and to lead,” said Principal Fred Razo.

Principal Razo — who came out of retirement in 2023 to lead the school after the sudden resignation of former principal Elise Simmons — will also be graduating with the class of 2025. Instead of going off to university, Razo will be embarking into retirement once again as he passes the baton to newly announced principal Ed Gomez.

“Build a legacy that demands to be remembered,” Razo urged the graduating class.

President of the SBHS Alumni Association Talli Richards Versola choked up in her rhyming speech when mentioning Razo’s departure, as well as the passing of SBHS intervention specialist and Don Rider advisor Pedro Menchaca and David Maurice Mendoza, SBHS math and special ed teacher.

“Fred Razo, best wishes. You gave us two more. Menchaca, Mendoza, above us you soar,” said Richards Versola.

Principal Razo, touching on the heritage and legacy of the SBHS community, reminded the audience, “once a Don, always a Don.”