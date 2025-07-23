California Wine Festival Puts On an Unforgettable Weekend of Sips and Sunshine

The California Wine Festival returned to Santa Barbara to showcase hundreds of different wines from across the state. Alongside gourmet bites and tri-tip, the two days of festivities made for a fulfilling experience for wine lovers of all ages and familiarity levels.

The second day of the festival featured live music | Credit: Alice Dehghanzadeh

On July 18, guests gathered in the Hilton Beachfront Resort’s iconic Plaza del Sol, where they were greeted with their own complimentary wine glass with a sample of a Blanc de Noir from Brick Barn Wine Estate. A silent auction supporting the Santa Barbara FoodBank involving bottles of wine and adventurous excursions had accessible QR codes for people to bid as they enjoyed their rounds of wine.

On July 19, a large-scale setup at Chase Palm Park welcomed guests into a world of wine. This time featuring live music as well as vendors with everything from clothing boutiques to candles to jewelry to BMW cars, the event transformed the park into a lively experience where guests could sip, shop, and talk to winemakers.

Also at the wine festival, there was a competition for “the best tri-tip in the 805,” so guests could vote for their favorite tasting. Oak and Fire won first place, and Beans BBQ took second.

One guest said that this was her eighth time at the California Wine Festival in Santa Barbara, sharing that “there are so many different places to taste from,” and that they make it so “easy” to sample said wines and get a feel for what you’re interested in.

Another guest, who was attending the wine festival for the third time, emphasized the importance of connection. “Hearing the stories behind these wineries,” he said, “is really rewarding, satisfying, and it makes the wine more personable.”

A representative from the winery Harvey and Harriet shared that their brand is “built on authenticity,” and that this wine festival “builds on that connection” through direct, face-to-face interaction with consumers.

The owner of Kubani, which is named after his children, said that these wine festivals are crucial to figure out what type of wine you like. “You can ask questions,” he said. “You can ask me how long it takes to make the wine, what kind of grapes they are, and you get a little bit of education from that.”

Credit: Alice Dehghanzadeh

McGrail Vineyards, who was at the wine festival for their sixth year, shared that the importance of this festival lies in “giving people a true experience. We like to teach people the experience and craftiness of how we make our wine.”

Priest Ranch, which was originally founded in 1870 as a cattle ranch, now covers almost 1,700 acres in the eastern mountains of Napa. “For us to get out here and meet people and tell our story and get them to taste our wines,” a team member from Priest Ranch said, “there’s just no better way to turn people onto your wines.”

The recently founded Bezel Wines from the Cakebread Family talked about interactions that go beyond social media, saying that “It’s fun for the consumers to meet people and get the story firsthand because there are limitations about what you can convey across a screen.”

In an interview with ACE Agency, who represented the California Wine Festival, Sanaz Fakhimi shared that the festival “prioritize[s] boutique, family-owned, and award-winning wineries that offer unique stories” and that it “showcases local restaurants and gourmet purveyors who reflect the coastal California lifestyle.” The goal of the festival is to “create a tasting experience that’s elevated yet approachable.”