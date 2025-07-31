The Beats Go On At La Fiesta Pequeña

Zermeño Dance Academy performs at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Spirit of Fiesta Natalia Treviño dances at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

A patchwork sea of community spread across every corner of the Old Mission and Rose Garden on Wednesday night to celebrate Fiesta Pequeña. Despite some anxieties that the recent ICE raids might affect turnout for the traditional opening night of Fiesta celebration, colorful blankets and chairs were spilling over with revelers eager to embrace the annual showcase of dance, music, history, culture, and perhaps most important of all right now for Santa Barbara — togetherness.

After blessings from both Father Joe and Chumash Barbareño Elder Ernestine Ignacio De Soto (via video streamed in from an earlier recording in front of the Mission) the bright and colorful high energy performances were off and running.

Affably hosted by C.J. Ward and Beth Farnsworth for the simultaneous local TV broadcast on KEYT, the program moved smoothly between live music and dance performances, ceremonial introductions of El Presidente Fritz Olenberger, Honorary La Presidenta Gretchen Olenberger and their extended family; Saint Barbara Julie Romero Hathaway, who entered regally from inside the Mission onto the stage; and Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, whose greeting was streamed via video.

A peek at the crowd at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Cascarones at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Families gathered at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Groups of friends gathered at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Cascarones at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Los Niños de las Flores at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Los Niños de las Flores at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Los Niños de las Flores at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Natalia Treviño, Spirit of Fiesta, makes an entrance in cool sunglasses at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Chumash Barbareño Elder Ernestine Ignacio De Soto streams in for a blessing at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

El Presidente Fritz Olenberger and his family at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom





Saint Barbara Julie Romero Hathaway at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom









Among the highlights were the rousing “Viva La Fiesta!” greeting from Los Niños de las Flores — seeing the official young greeters of Fiesta (ages 5-18) is always a nostalgic treat. The splashy primary colored dresses of Sahagun Dance are also appealingly familiar and even embodied on the official Fiesta commemorative pin this year. Spirit of Fiesta Natalia Treviño gave a fiercely elegant performance during her showcase, and I was also particularly impressed by the beautifully confident dancers of Zermeno Dance Academy, the creativity of Timo Nunez Arte Flamenco, and the flirty contemporary choreography of Garcia Dance Studio.

Spirit of Fiesta Natalia Treviño dances at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Ballet Folklorico Bell Arts performs at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Puro Flamenco performs at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Sahagun Dance performs at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

A musical performance in honor of the late Ruldolph Rudy Castillo Jr. and the late Erin Graffy de Garcia at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025. Erin’s husband James Garcia is on the far right. | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Danza Folklorica Quetzalcoatl performs at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Junior Spirit of Fiesta Victoria Plascencia at La Fiesta Pequeña, Old Mission Santa Barbara, July 30, 2025 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom









Xochipilli de Santa Barbara cleverly brought rope tricks into their routine and Danza Folklorica Quetzacoatl upped the ante on their sword dances by adding the excitement of blindfolds to the mix at one point. ¡Viva La Fiesta, indeed!

However, while all of the performances were enjoyable, 10 year old Junior Spirit of Fiesta Victoria Plascencia was particularly delightful. The cheeky exuberant spirit of the “slime entrepreneur” truly captured the joie de vivre that celebrations like Fiesta can bring to our community year after year.

Many of these performers can be caught in the act around town through Sunday. For a complete schedule of all things Fiesta, see our comprehensive guide here.