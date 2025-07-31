The Beats Go On At La Fiesta Pequeña

A patchwork sea of community spread across every corner of the Old Mission and Rose Garden on Wednesday night to celebrate Fiesta Pequeña. Despite some anxieties that the recent ICE raids might affect turnout for the traditional opening night of Fiesta celebration, colorful blankets and chairs were spilling over with revelers eager to embrace the annual showcase of dance, music, history, culture, and perhaps most important of all right now for Santa Barbara — togetherness.
After blessings from both Father Joe and Chumash Barbareño Elder Ernestine Ignacio De Soto (via video streamed in from an earlier recording in front of the Mission) the bright and colorful high energy performances were off and running.
Affably hosted by C.J. Ward and Beth Farnsworth for the simultaneous local TV broadcast on KEYT, the program moved smoothly between live music and dance performances, ceremonial introductions of El Presidente Fritz Olenberger, Honorary La Presidenta Gretchen Olenberger and their extended family; Saint Barbara Julie Romero Hathaway, who entered regally from inside the Mission onto the stage; and Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, whose greeting was streamed via video.
Among the highlights were the rousing “Viva La Fiesta!” greeting from Los Niños de las Flores — seeing the official young greeters of Fiesta (ages 5-18) is always a nostalgic treat. The splashy primary colored dresses of Sahagun Dance are also appealingly familiar and even embodied on the official Fiesta commemorative pin this year. Spirit of Fiesta Natalia Treviño gave a fiercely elegant performance during her showcase, and I was also particularly impressed by the beautifully confident dancers of Zermeno Dance Academy, the creativity of Timo Nunez Arte Flamenco, and the flirty contemporary choreography of Garcia Dance Studio.
Xochipilli de Santa Barbara cleverly brought rope tricks into their routine and Danza Folklorica Quetzacoatl upped the ante on their sword dances by adding the excitement of blindfolds to the mix at one point. ¡Viva La Fiesta, indeed!
However, while all of the performances were enjoyable, 10 year old Junior Spirit of Fiesta Victoria Plascencia was particularly delightful. The cheeky exuberant spirit of the “slime entrepreneur” truly captured the joie de vivre that celebrations like Fiesta can bring to our community year after year.
Many of these performers can be caught in the act around town through Sunday. For a complete schedule of all things Fiesta, see our comprehensive guide here.
Fri, Aug 08
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Creative Resistance: The Artist’s Perspective
Thu, Jul 31
All day
Santa Barbara
Fiesta at Paseo Nuevo
Thu, Jul 31
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara
DIGS – Fiesta Party
Thu, Jul 31
7:00 PM
Ojai
Ojai Playwrights Conference – New Works Festival
Thu, Jul 31
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Benefit Screening for SBWCN: “Wild Night Out “
Fri, Aug 01
6:00 PM
Santa barbara
Fiesta Friday: Spencer the Gardener & DJ Darla Bea
Fri, Aug 01
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Barrel Room Session at Carr Winery ~ Puro Flamenco
Fri, Aug 01
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Rodeo Days
Fri, Aug 01
7:30 PM
Santa Barbara
How to Build a Habitable World
Sat, Aug 02
12:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Soaring Association (SBSA) Celebrates 50 Years of Hang Gliding at Elings Flight Park
Sat, Aug 02
10:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Children’s Fiesta Parade | Cabrillo Boulevard
