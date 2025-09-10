News
Brandon Beaudette Named City of Santa Barbara Librarian

Wed Sep 10, 2025 | 4:42pm
Brandon Beaudette | Credit: Courtesy

The Santa Barbara City Library will be officially led by Brandon Beaudette, who has been the library’s acting director since April 2024. Beaudette earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from UC Santa Barbara and was the city’s former budget manager and senior assistant to the city administrator. He was first employed by the city in 1999.

The recruitment process saw 48 applicants apply to be the city’s librarian and 15 screened by city personnel. Five made it to the interviews with department directors and library stakeholders, but it was Beaudette who made the cut.

