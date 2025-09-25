Poetry Connection | Connecting with National Hispanic Heritage Month

If you missed the Somos Xicanas and lowriders event at the Santa Barbara Public Library, keep it on your radar for next year. Catalina Morancey, Spanish Outreach Coordinator, says the lowriders have already been booked for next year. She has also invited contributors to the Somos Xicanas anthology. The events that make up the Raices y Suenos (Roots and Dreams) celebration of National Hispanic Heritage month at the library are even bigger this year. You don’t need to know any Spanish to appreciate the programs. Morancey has done a wonderful job making sure the programs celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month at the Santa Barbara Public Library are accessible to everyone. Morencey values the needs of the community and said that previous library surveys indicated that the community wanted to see lowriders at the library’s outdoor plaza.

Nite Life Car Club lowriders | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Nite Life Car Club lowrider | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Melinda Palacio with some Nite Life Car Club lowriders | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Nite Life Car Club lowrider | Photo: Melinda Palacio

The lowriders in many cases are family heirlooms and tell cultural stories. Many of the people who were drawn to the shiny cars stayed for the poetry reading. It was nice to see new faces and I talked to a few people who had never been to a poetry reading before. The stories may be different, but as Morancey predicted, the writers had much in common with the riders.Morancey also enjoyed hearing the many poems about the libraries. Most poets have a poem or two about libraries or bookstores. The Santa Barbara Public Library has four copies of the Somos Xicanas anthology. You don’t need to wait until next year to read this collection of Chicana poetry and stories.

Somos Xicanas readers Jesenia Chavez, left, Melinda Palacio, Lorna Dee Cervantes, and Brenda Vaca | Photo: Courtesy

Catalina Morancey, Spanish Outreach Coordinator | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Melinda Palacio | Photo: Courtesy

Sign with information about the Nite Life Car Club | Photo: Courtesy

As a poet, I enjoy speaking to the audience after a reading. However, I find it challenging when a newscaster interviews me. Spontaneous questions make me nervous because I do not have the luxury of revision. I am used to rewriting everything until I cannot find a word or line to change. When Ivania Montes of KEYT interviewed me about the event, I did my best to offer concise answers to her questions. The clip online still has my false starts. I am still not entirely satisfied with how I answered. There’s so much more I wanted to say about our community and how I feel about celebrating my culture and heritage.

Flyer for Sunset Sessions at the Band Shell on October 2 | Photo: Courtesy

I did manage to convey the idea that the library can be a safe space for us to celebrate our culture at a time when ICE is invading our city and kidnapping people who have brown skin, people who look like me. I added that we need to come together to celebrate our diverse cultures, that our words matter, and that poetry is healing.

Usually at readings celebrating an anthology, contributors read their work in the book. Because we had to do some program shuffling, I read a new poem, along with one from my latest book, Bird Forgiveness, and the companion song I wrote to accompany the book. We had some extra time to fill because two of our poets from Los Angeles could not make it. It’s always good to have extra material to read or sing in case there are any missing or late readers. I am glad I brought my guitar because someone in the audience invited me to share more poems and songs with their students.

Next week, I will read a ten-minute set of poems at the restored Band Shell in Pershing Park. Thanks to our host, Poet Laureate George Yatchisin, for arranging an evening of poetry and storytelling. The Band Shell event was supposed to take place last week, but due to rain we will gather next week. Let’s hope for perfect sunset weather. You can bring your blankets, chairs and picnics or buy food from the onsite trucks. I am looking forward to this event and I hope to see you there too on Thursday, October 2, 6 p.m. at Plaza del Mar Band Shell (corner of Casillo & Cabrillo).

Upcoming Events

Thursday, October 2

Sunset Sessions at the Band Shell: Poetry & Fiction, featured readers include Lisa Bass, Cynthia Carbone Ward, Craig Clevenger, Melinda Palacio, Michelle Petty, David Starkey and Vecino, host/reader George Yatchisin, Plaza Del Mar Band Shell, corner of Castillo and Cabrillo Sts., Santa Barbara, 6-8 p.m. (Rescheduled from October 18 rain out.)

Friday, October 3

Masq(p)arade, a whimsical, progressive-style performance parade, showcasing a series of dynamic piano-based acts at the Pianos on State painted pianos. One stop will feature poets, led by Simon Kiefer. We enlist regional artists to create 15-minute works, incorporating playful masks and fancifully-painted pianos, to be performed in succession in the heart of Santa Barbara’s historic cultural arts district. Participants are encouraged to get in on the fun by wearing their own vibrant masks while progressing up State Street to each performance in this imaginative, roving three-hour sequence. Walking up State St., Santa Barbara, 5:30-8 p.m.

Saturday, October 4

“Our Literary Voices Build Community,”a free literary event sponsored by the Coastal Dunes California Writers Club. An afternoon of literary connection and inspiration featuring five writers, from poetry (S.B. Poets Laureate George Yatchisin and Chryss Yost) and suspense (novelist Rolynn Anderson) to screenwriting (David Congalton) and young adult fiction (Mark Parsons), whose work invites reflection, sparks dialogue, and brings people together through shared stories and perspectives, Shepard Room, Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St, Santa Maria, 1-5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 7

Spirits in the Air: Potent Potable Poetry – Special Halloween Edition, a group of invited poets — Mary Brown, Michelle Detorie, Krista Harris, Rebecca Horrigan, Simon Kiefer, Robert Krut, Amy Michelson, David Starkey, Emma Trelles, and Chryss Yost — will read their work, and the work of others, about libations of all sorts. Hosted by S.B. Poet Laureate George Yatchisin. The Good Lion, 1212 State St., 4:30-5:30 Poetic Happy Hour; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Poetry Reading.

Saturday, October 11

Meriwether Clarke book release and reading of the new collection Body Memory, all proceeds for the evening go to Pal. Humanity and Doctors without Walls, Lewis & Clark, 1116 State St., Santa Barbara, 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 12

The Poetry Zone Monthly Reading, Karpeles Manuscript Library, 21 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Monday, October 13

Lowstate Salon, An evening of supportive creative writing. The host will come with writing prompts and activities to get the creative work flowing. Bring paper, pens, and some willingness to write something new, weird, and wonderful. After the writing session, there will be time for anyone who wants to read or discuss their writing. Join us for inspiration and community with other creatives and writers. Casa Agria, 418 State St., Santa Barbara, 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, October 18

Moira Egan and David Starkey, Egan has published five books of poetry in the United States and four in Italy, most recently The Furies, and including Amore e morte, a bilingual collection of new and selected poems. Her work has been featured in journals and anthologies on four continents. Also a prize-winning translator, she lives in Rome with her husband, Damiano Abeni. Starkey, former Santa Barbara Poet Laureate and publisher of Gunpowder Press will open. Unity of Santa Barbara Chapel, 227. E. Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara, 5:30-7 p.m.

Sunday, October 19

Women in a Golden State: California Poets at 60 and Beyond, a reading by local writers in this anthology, note the event will happen instead of Laure-Anne Bosselaar’s monthly poetry chat, hosted by co-editor Chryss Yost, domecíl studio, 1223 State St., Santa Barbara, 4-6 p.m.