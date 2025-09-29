This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on September 28, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Does your neighborhood have a mullet? When it comes to houses, the “business in the front, party in the back” vibe of everyone’s favorite hairstyle is strong in this home in Raleigh, North Carolina, with traditional sophistication in the front, and spacious modern design in the back. Boasting a pedigree in design culture — the original owner was a professor at North Carolina State’s College of Design — a 2018 remodel blends the columned 110-year old original residence seen from the street, with a bold new addition inside. A two-story hall connects the intact front structure, with its formal rooms and ornate woodwork, with the new living space, all clean sleek lines and full of state-of-the-art amenities.

Credit: Zillow

This mish-mash manor is for sale in Raleigh for $3,000,000. Here’s the private landscaped bamboo garden backyard. All ready for your “party in the back.”

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Gavin Palmer

This Hope Ranch estate at 930 Monte Drive is full of showstoppers. First up: the pool cabana with its glass-domed roofs — a true entertainment retreat complete with a full kitchen, fireplace, and yes, a pizza oven. Then there’s the pool itself — diving board included — with turtles decorating the bottom (it’s always the little details that get me). The grounds feel like your own private park with winding walking paths, a koi pond, and shaded seating nooks perfect for play, lounging, or quiet meditation. And the main house? Absolute perfection. Soaring 22-foot ceilings, walls of glass, and more than 5,500 square feet of elegant living space with five bedrooms and seven baths. With two distinct entrances — one to the main house, one to the pool and grounds — it’s another case of “business in the front, party in the back” … but with a whole lot of refinement. Don’t miss your chance to tour this $8,000,000 one-of-a-kind estate today from 3-5 p.m. with Adrienne Schuele.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Gavin Cater

As much as I love the beach, every time I drive up West Camino Cielo towards Lizard’s Mouth, I daydream about living in one of the homes nearby, hopping boulders in the sunshine anytime I want to, with the panoramic view stretching for miles. The home at 5651 West Camino Cielo fulfills my daydream and much more. A mini-compound designed to integrate seamlessly with its surroundings sits on more than six acres of oaks and soaring stone monoliths; a completely private sanctuary just 20 minutes from town. A two-bedroom-two-bath main residence plus a separate standalone two-bedroom-one-bath house are both positioned to capture the stunning views. Not to mention the pool, which, yep, offers ocean views, too. The Ebbin Group has this unique estate listed at $4,750,000. Boulder hopping in your own backyard? Now that’s what I call a REAL party in the back!

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSE LISTINGS:



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



This week’s issue offers a plethora of content both front and back. Take us with you on your open house tour, or however you’re spending your Sunday. Be it taking care of business in the front yard, partying in the backyard, or both; enjoy!