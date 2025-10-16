Plant-Forward Nutrition with Rooted Santa Barbara County

Tucked away in a classroom at the Eastside Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library, neighbors gathered to eat, learn, and explore the power of what they call plant-forward nutrition.

Nonprofit Rooted Santa Barbara County has just launched Eat to Thrive/Comer Para Prosperar — a free, bilingual “Jumpstart” program.

“The goal of the program is to be a four-week hands-on experience for community members that builds health through cooking culture and practical nutrition tools,” said Beth Skidmore, Rooted’s chair and executive lead.

After the first cohort of classes in English received overwhelming positive feedback, the second version launched in September during Hispanic Heritage Month.

A recent class brought together around 20 participants for a Spanish-language session focused on fiber-rich foods. Neatly arranged tables displayed recipes, nutrition facts, and images of fiber-packed ingredients. Education Lead Mary Galindo, RD, explained the importance of food choices while serving a meal of lentils and bruschetta-style tomatoes.

“I developed a curriculum designed to create positive, enjoyable experiences around food, emphasizing community and curiosity for trying new fiber-rich foods,” Galindo said. “The goal is to provide nutrition education that reduces barriers to healthy eating by offering realistic, practical options for every situation.”

Galindo highlighted properly balanced meals, emphasizing ideal portions of protein, carbohydrates, and fats, along with the importance of water intake and fiber. It’s easy to make mindful choices when you know what to look for, she explained.

Out of the ideal daily intake of 25 grams of fiber, did you know that half a cup of black beans gives you almost half that? No one in the audience knew, me included.

“This program grew out of a single-session class held earlier this year, after which participants requested we return,” Galindo said. “Fortunately, we were able to offer our curriculum during Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s been wonderful to weave in traditional cultural foods alongside a variety of other flavors, helping participants truly enjoy their meals.”

Catalina Morancey, the library’s Spanish outreach coordinator, helps bring culturally relevant programs such as Eat to Thrive/Comer Para Prosperar to accessible community spaces. Coordinating logistics and promoting audience engagement is key.

“Some people learn by experience. Once you have the knowledge, it’s up to you how you use it,” Morancey said. “The impact has been so strong for the Hispanic community. It’s great to see how people are understanding the benefits of nutrition.”

Whole-grain pita, hummus, cabbage salad, and pears were prepared and offered to guests. Participation was high, questions flew across the room, and gasps of surprise punctuated new nutritional discoveries. Galindo’s gregarious energy was infectious, promoting an environment of curiosity and a desire to learn more.

For many families, cooking home meals every day is a challenge — especially with rising grocery prices, particularly for produce. Who has time to worry about fiber when all you’re focused on is making sure everyone is fed?

This is where Galindo thrives.

“We address common myths, like the idea that frozen foods aren’t healthy — and emphasize that fiber [can be] accessible to everyone,” Galindo said. “For those with limited food access, we connect them to resources like the Santa Barbara Foodbank. Our recipes are quick, simple, and require little cooking experience.”

It doesn’t need to be intimidating. Programs like Rooted S.B. County understand the stigmas around nutrition and aim to turn around that conversation.

“It’s really about creating a space for community conversations around health, food barriers, and making meals that people enjoy and are meaningful to their families,” Skidmore said.

For the remainder of October, the program will be hosting weekly cooking and nutrition classes for Santa Maria High School Parents. They’ll also resume a webinar series with Savie Health on the role of lifestyle medicine in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“This program has been a joy, allowing me to connect with the community with curiosity and enthusiasm, and to witness strangers come together and build their own community through food exploration,” Galindo said. “I leave each class filled with gratitude and happiness, knowing I’ve shared information and experiences that truly make a difference.”