AT&T Customers Are Without 9-1-1 Service in Santa Barbara

The emergency number 9-1-1 is out of commission for AT&T cellular customers, the City of Santa Barbara Police Department announced around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 30. The reason for and length of the outage are both unknown currently.

Instead of dialing 9-1-1, use text to send a message to 9-1-1, the police suggest. Alternatively, use a land line or a cell phone that is served by a different carrier. Last, callers can dial (805) 882-8900 to reach the police department’s non-emergency number.

The extent of the outage geographically goes beyond the City of Santa Barbara and into areas of the county, Jackie Ruiz, public information officer for the Office of Emergency Management confirmed. As yet, the exact areas are unknown.

In county areas served by the Sheriff’s Office, texting to 9-1-1 will also work. The alternative to calling 9-1-1 is (805) 683-2724, which is normally the non-emergency dispatch number.