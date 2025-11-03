The Home Page | Fall Back and Welcome November

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on November 2, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Happy Sunday! This weekend, we get to “fall back” and welcome November. Don’t forget to adjust your clocks. If you feel like Scout does about the time change, just remember this time of year usually means prettier sunsets! If that’s not enough to convince you, let’s take a look at a couple of really cool houses:

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Tom Ploch

This Thursday was a sunny fall day, perfect for visiting new neighborhoods. I went to see my friend Kathleen Rogers at her new listing at 880 Veronica Spring Road. I thought I knew the Hidden Valley area pretty well, but this part of Veronica Springs was new to me and is truly a treasure. Just one block off Modoc and yet it feels like a hidden country lane. And this property? With an acre of property to roam on, mountain views galore, and hiking trails that lead from your front door all the way to Hendry’s beach, it’s an outdoor lover’s dream. Wood beam ceilings and charming old-school touches abound in the three-bed-two-bath home with more than 1200 square feet of light-filled living space. But it’s the outdoor space that won my heart: There’s a 100-year-old avocado tree, ripe pomegranates, and room for chickens, maybe even horses! Go explore for yourself. Kathleen is holding it open today from 1-3 p.m. (and she sent me a trail route especially for me and Scout. You know where we’ll be this afternoon!)

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Blake Bronstad

This one is special. “The McCormick House,” built in 1940 by the celebrated philanthropist Katherine McCormick and donated in 1968 to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA), the large structure and grounds of the McCormick House are truly one-of-a-kind. After nearly 50 years of use as an art education center by SBMA, 1600 Santa Barbara Street is now a blank slate ready to be re-imagined. Approximately 12,500 square-foot structure on a .72 acre parcel. Three blocks to downtown Santa Barbara, at the entry to the prestigious Upper East neighborhood, and across the street from Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens. One literally could not imagine a more “Santa Barbara” location for this historic estate. See more here. Represented by Josh Ramirez and Ken Switzer, and offered at $7,500,000.

