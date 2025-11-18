It could have been an all-nighter, the most dragged-out awards program in history. To commemorate the sesquicentennial anniversary (that’s 150 years) of Santa Barbara High School, the top 150 athletes in the history of the Dons were recognized at a gathering that filled the confines of the Santa Barbara Club on November 10.

In addition, there were the inductions of nine athletes and three teams into the SBHS Dons Hall of Fame. And a dinner too. What got into them?

David Bolton, left, who put together the celebration of the SBHS top 150 athletes, with his fellow graduate of the 1981 class, former All-Pro quarterback Randall Cunningham. | Credit: Alejandro Navarro

Meet David Bolton, a 1981 graduate of the school. He is the longtime president of Ye Ole Gang, which runs the Hall of Fame, and he agreed to put on the top 150 show for the SBHS Alumni Association.

Bolton had experience with community events, having served as El Presidente of Fiesta in 2023. “That was a party for everyone,” he said. “It was more stressful this time to get the names and facts right. We wanted to show how impressive our Santa Barbara High athletics has been over the years.”

With the help of fellow alum Mark Alvarado, director of the Downtown Boys & Girls Club, and input from coaches and media members, the top 150 took shape. It was not a list that had to be padded out. Rather, the names were whittled down from 500 candidates.

Then it was “lights, camera, action.” Each of the 150 athletes had his or her image projected for several seconds on a large video screen. Their photos were culled mainly from yearbooks.

“We looked for All-CIF first team or players of the year,” Alvarado said. “They were the best reflection of Dons excellence. Some of them had impact on the world. Many who are not on our list made great contributions.”

A sample of the Dons who rose to the top of their games:

Eddie Mathews (class of 1949) was considered the greatest third baseman of all time when he retired from major league baseball in 1968.

Al Geiberger (1955) fired the first round of 59 in PGA history in 1977. It stood as a record for 39 years. Jim Furyk recorded a 58 on a par-70 course; Geiberger’s round in Tennessee was on a par-72.

Sam Cunningham (1969) changed the course of football recruiting in the Deep South when his powerful runs sparked USC’s resounding victory over all-white Alabama in 1970.

Jesse Orosco (1976) appeared in 1,252 games as a major league pitcher, still a record. At age 46 in his last season, he was one of the oldest players in the modern era. (Speaking of longevity, John Whittemore, a long jumper in the SBHS class of 1918, was known as the world’s oldest athlete when he nudged a javelin and discus a measurable distance in a senior track meet at age 104 in 2004.)

Karch Kiraly (1978) was named the greatest volleyball player of the 20th century by FIVB, the international federation. He was a glutton for team championships, starting with a CIF title at SBHS in his senior year, three NCAA crowns at UCLA, two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. men’s team (1984 and ’88), the first beach volleyball gold medal (1996) and 148 tournament titles in pro beach volleyball.

Santa Barbara High graduate Karch Kiraly, right, with 1978 teammate John Hanley, has been deemed the greatest volleyball player the world has ever seen. | Credit: John Zant

Kiraly appeared at last week’s event with other members of the undefeated 1978 Dons team and their coach, Rick Olmstead. Teammate John Hanley declared that Kiraly belongs in the pantheon of “the best players that the world has ever seen … Ohtani, Montana, Tiger Woods ….”

Having just turned 65, Kiraly continues to strive for excellence. He coached the U.S. women’s volleyball team to its first Olympic title (2020) and also guided them to silver and bronze medals. Now, he is head coach of the U.S. men’s national team, which will seek to bring back the gold at Los Angeles in 2028.

Geiberger, 87, headed the new SBHS Hall of Fame class, and he appeared at the ceremony by Zoom from his home in Palm Desert. He reminisced about the Dons golf team that won the 1954 CIF championship. Among his teammates was Charles Schwab, the financial guru.

Geiberger said he had just talked to Schwab, whom he called “Chuckie,” earlier in the day. Clarence Schutte, a former hard-driving coach of the Dons football teams, was coach of the new golf team. Schwab recalled that when Schutte drove the boys to Ventura for a match on Highway 101, which then had three lanes, he “owned the middle lane.”

Al Geiberger (’55) fired the first round of 59 in PGA history in 1977. | Credit: Courtesy SBHS

Other new Hall of Fame honorees included the CIF championship football team of 1960; high-scoring basketball player Robert Del Campo (1955); tennis stars Mike Falberg (1980) and Mark Basham (1981); volleyball twins Kelly and Lisa Strand (1981); and Chris Sanchez (1990), standout on the 1989 CIF football champions.

The Strand sisters are among prominent siblings in the top 150. Others include Sam Cunningham’s younger brothers AC and Randall, an All-Pro quarterback; Don and Holly Ford on the basketball courts; Bob “Big Man” Pointer, a 447-pound lineman, and Earl Pointer, a fleet quarterback; and Alfonso and Gus Guzman in soccer.

Gene “Punky” Bowman (1950) was a fine quarterback and his son Eddie (1970) excelled in baseball. Another baseball star, Rodger Schmandt (1957), had a daughter, Cindy (1979), who shattered distance running records. Phillip Pipersburg (1973) was an electrifying sprinter, as was his son Phillip Jr. (1996).

For record purposes, SBHS athletics began in 1915, when the school became a charter member of the CIF. Girls’ sports were not sponsored by the CIF until 1975. The young women who came to the fore in the past 50 years include all-around athlete Stephanie Rempe, who is athletic director at the University of Nevada, and Kami Craig, who earned two Olympic gold medals and a silver with the U.S. women’s water polo team.

The complete list of the top 150 is posted at: yeolegang.com/top-150-dons-athletes.