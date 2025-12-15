This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on December 14, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

With December weather upon us, here in sunny Santa Barbara our thoughts turn to … pool time! With apologies to our out-of-area readers — #sorrynotsorry — because we are basking in the sunshine and seventy-plus degree temps here in So Cal. My thermometer said 77 degrees yesterday for goodness sake! The gorgeous Montecito estate shown above is set on over 2.5 acres, perched above Pepper Hill offered by Robert Kemp at $24,900,000.

For a couple of wilder options, check out these pool homes on Zillow Gone Wild: a lakeside manse in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with a pool and hot tub in the living room?! And right back to Cali for a Sherman Oaks home once owned by Liberace with a — you guessed it — piano-shaped pool in the backyard. Only $3,195,000 and its bikini weather there, too. Choose your splashy scene, and don’t forget the sunscreen.



THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Jacob Guthrie



David Kim says it better than I can: “If living in the city isn’t for you, then you should live here!” This is by far one of the nicest homes you’ll find in the Painted Cave community. Immersed in nature, halfway between all of the best that Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez have to offer. Set on a serene oak-studded lot, 4856 Glenn Road invites you to wake up to the sounds of bird songs in your bright and airy home. The three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home boasts vaulted ceilings, all new flooring, new windows, and new HVAC system. Tons of outdoor living space, too. Offered at $1,100,000 by the DK Group



TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Rafael Bautista



I was delighted to hear that this home has been in the same family for the past 100 years. And it’s a darling. 834 West Valerio Street sits proudly on a spacious corner lot, offering timeless charm and endless potential. The Westside Community Paseos Project’s new landscaping and traffic patterns have brought a more peaceful vibe to many parts of that neighborhood, including this spot. A three-bedroom, one-bath main home plus a one-bedroom, one-bath casita embrace a backyard with mature grapevines, fruit trees, and an additional storage building, offering room to garden, entertain, or explore other possibilities. Shown today by Michael Schlink from 12-3 p.m., and offered by Jeff Oien at $1,389,000.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



This week’s issue offers a plethora of content both front and back. (Oh, look! There’s 4856 Glenn Road again on the cover. Love that Painted Cave vibe!) Thank you for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!